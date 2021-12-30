Allred, VA Secretary McDonough visit Garland VA Medical Center Allred helped establish

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) and the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough recently visited the Garland VA Medical Center, toured the facility and spoke with staff about the newly established hospital’s efforts to care for North Texas veterans.

Allred, a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, led the effort to establish the Garland VA, starting with a request in 2019 with the late Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-06) and a bipartisan group of other Texas lawmakers.

Last month, Allred led a bipartisan group of North Texas representatives in urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move forward on expanding health care services at the Garland VA including potentially expanding services like inpatient care for veterans and partnering with Dallas County for emergency room services for non-veterans.

“The Garland VA Medical Center has been instrumental to expanding service to North Texas veterans thanks to a bipartisan effort I led in Congress in coordination with the VA Health Care System and Baylor, Scott & White. I was so proud to show Secretary McDonough the hospital and the incredible staff who’ve provided exceptional care since it opened last April,” said Allred. “Expanding health care services and improving care for our veterans are some of my top priorities in Congress and I will never stop working to make sure our veterans get the benefits they earned and that North Texans have access to health care close to home.”