Wishing You All a Wonderful New Year!

By Joyce Foreman

DISD Board of Trustees

District 6

A Big Win for Cowboys Basketball

Congratulations to Coach Lyndon Love and the Carter Cowboys boys basketball team for winning the 81st Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational tournament.

Go, team, and good luck at state! Kudos to Devin Lewis for being named the MVP of the invitational tournament.

Carter High Community Conversation Rescheduled

Due to the rise in COVID cases, the superintendent’s community conversation and dialogue scheduled for Carter High School has been rescheduled to March 30. The meeting will feature a presentation by the superintendent and time for questions and answers. The session for staff will take place at 5-6 p.m. and the sessions for parents and community members is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Young Orators Make Us Proud

I always look forward to the month of January, for two primary reasons: It’s a new beginning and another chance to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As you may know, this year marks Dallas ISD’s 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition. And two young orators from District 6 made it to this year’s final competition.

They are Zihair Douglas, a fourth grader from T.L. Marsalis Elementary School, and Daniella Goffney-Mitchell, a fourth grader from Thomas Tolbert Elementary.

We are so proud of them and all the participants, who penned their speeches on the topic: “How would Dr. King assess our progress in achieving his vision for America.”

Dallas ISD Has Lowest Teacher Turnover Rate in DFW

According to the Texas Education Agency in its annual report published in December, Dallas ISD retained teachers at a higher rate than the state and Region 10 districts. Dallas ISD also had the lowest turnover rate among other school systems in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This is a direct result of the district’s initiatives to retain and recruit the best staff for our students. Our teachers give it their all every day, and we appreciate them.

Safety First

Dallas ISD remains committed to following established safety measures: requiring masks, practicing social distancing, continuing cleaning and hygiene efforts and frequent testing. The district will reassess its mask mandate at spring break. Please stay safe, follow the protocols, and stay at home and consult a health care provider if you are ill.

STEM Expo

Join us Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, for the largest STEM Expo in Texas! The annual event will be a digital experience to bring our community together to explore, design, build and create a brighter future. For more information, you can visit www.dallasisd.org/stemexpo.