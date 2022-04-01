Carrying on the work of faith

Elizabeth Woodson is a Bible teacher and author who is passionate about equipping believers to understand the rich theological truths of Scripture.

Born on the East Coast, Elizabeth was always passionate about helping people and went to college to study Business. She loved math and accounting and wanted to help use those interests to build up the community. After graduation, she ended up on the West Side of Chicago, working as an accountant for a Medical Clinic. Her finance and accounting work helped provide affordable health care for people in the Lawndale neighborhood. But, an experience at her local church changed her career trajectory.

Because of her love for teaching, Elizabeth volunteered at her local church teaching Sunday School. As she was helping the people in her local community follow Jesus, she realized that she loved ministry and needed formal training. So, in 2010, Elizabeth quit her job as an accountant and moved down to Dallas, Texas, to attend Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS).

For six years, she attended DTS while working full time. Soon after moving to Dallas, Elizabeth started attending Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, where she eventually came on staff, leading the Single’s Ministry. She spent her time teaching, training leaders, and providing opportunities for singles to grow in their faith.

After about four years, she transitioned to another role at The Village Church in North Dallas, where she worked as the Institute Classes and Curriculum Director. In this role, she had even greater opportunities to create discipleship pathways for people to take the next step in their spiritual growth. Elizabeth spent her time helping her church members understand and live out their Christian faith.

A few months ago, Elizabeth took another career jump by starting The Woodson Institute. This organization helps equip and resources believers to internalize their faith and connect it practically to everyday life. Through training seminars, books, and Bible study curriculum, Elizabeth hopes to help churches create pathways for theological education and help individual believers grow as disciples of Jesus Christ.

Elizabeth is a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary with a Masters in Christian Education. She is a contributing author for World on Fire, and the author of the book Embrace Your Life: How To Find Joy When The Life You Have Is Not The Life You Hoped For. You can find out more about her at www.elizabethwoodson.org.