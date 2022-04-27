Local non-profit helps Parkland patients with child care needs

On this Mother’s Day, Mommies in Need is caring for the community with their variety of free childcare services available while families access the medical care they need.

Founded in 2014 by Natalie Boyle, the organization supports families by providing safe, loving childcare from expert staff both in the homes of families and at Annie’s Place, their state of the art facility named after Natalie’s friend who needed childcare while receiving chemo treatments.

The only nonprofit of its type in the nation, Mommies in Need hopes to improve access to healthcare by removing lack of childcare as a reason to miss preventative, general, and emergency appointments.

Annie’s Place cares for children five days a week, offering age appropriate play, meals, and a mini town center that includes a Parkland Hospital playhouse so children can emulate the treatments their families attend.

Parents may leave their children to attend chemo treatments, diagnostic appointments, wellness exams, and more. Mommies in Need also offers emergency care for patients of Parkland Hospital’s Emergency Room.

Recent studies have shown that women are leaving the workforce in droves in part because of a lack of access to affordable childcare. This lack of childcare, in tandem with a major lack of access to healthcare in general because of poverty, creates a crisis in women’s health, in children’s development, and in the ability of women to contribute to the workforce, providing financial support for their families.

In addition to in person care, the organization offers play therapy, helping children express themselves and process their concerns, via an on-staff licensed child therapist and play therapy specialist. The organization is particularly proud of this service as play therapy can be difficult to access with or without insurance.

