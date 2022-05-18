It’s been a year to brag about for our schools and students

As the school year winds down, I have kudos galore to give to the teachers, students and staff of District Six.

Congratulations to Carter High School senior Kennedi Grant, who was awarded a full scholarship valued at more than $250,000 by Texas Christian University, as part of the school’s Community Scholars Program. The full-ride scholarship covers room, board, tuition, books and a 17-week study abroad opportunity anywhere in the world where TCU has academic programs. Awesome accomplishment!

Big thumbs up to Career Institute South student Nah’Si Temple, who ranked highest in the architecture pathway at the SkillsUSA State Competition in Corpus Christi. Keep up the good work.

Shoutout to Jelani Rogers of David W. Carter High School, who signed a golf scholarship to attend Sam Houston State University. He is the first from his high school in over 30 years to win a golf scholarship.

And kudos to Carter High School scholars and athletes Reece Bell and Kyle Givens for being inducted into the National Honor Society. They are not just basketball players, they are great student athletes, and we’re so proud of them! Thanks to their families and to Coach Lyndon Love for helping them succeed.

I would be remiss if I did not recognize our elementary school achievers, including the Weiss Elementary School esports students who showed their know-how in this spring’s esports tournament for fourth and fifth graders in March. Weiss dominated in the tournament, capturing both first and second place in the Smash Bros. competition. We see you, young gamers!

May is National Teachers Month

This is our chance to recognize excellent educators and the amazing work they do on behalf of their students. As we all know, teachers make all other professions possible. Dallas ISD has outstanding teachers, many of them in District 6, including Kristina Chandler, a fifth-grade math teacher at Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary School, named a finalist for Elementary Teacher of the Year. Ms. Chandler serves as Brashear’s first-ever fifth grade debate team coach and as an advisor to the students in the National Elementary Honor Society.

Students Show Out in TBAAL Performance

What an amazing show our students put on with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters! Students from four of our District 6 schools – T.W. Browne, Ronald E. McNair, Adelle Turner and Mark Twain – and from Harold W. Lang in District 9, showed the musical and creative skills they sharpened in a 12-week after-school program with TBAAL. Fifteen Dallas based-professional artists/teachers signed on to be a part of the venture, resulting in a splendid grand finale on April 29. I can’t wait for TBAAL’s summer performance!

Community Concerns

Thanks to everyone who joined me for a community meeting at McNair Elementary School to discuss Dallas ISD’s plans to open a childcare facility at Redbird Mall. While I agree that childcare is a necessity for working families, I’m aligned with concerned neighbors who would like to see the proposed $9 million subsidy invested in childcare centers already in the area. Stay tuned for further developments on this important issue.