Scrub Ball Weekend to educate, recognize, and honor unspoken heroes in health care

DALLAS — A comedy show, industry speakers, workshops and an awards program highlight the second annual three-day Scrub Ball Healthcare Conference and Gala. This event takes place June 1-4, 2022, at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Dallas. The event is designed to educate, recognize, and honor unspoken employees in the healthcare industry. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, retiring Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, and newly elected Duncanville City Council member Karen Cherry are serving as Honorary Chairs.

Scrub Ball is being presented by the Cherry Foundation in collaboration with SIPS Consults and CS Assist.

The purpose is to recognize members of the healthcare community that are seldom recognized, with an emphasis on their importance to the industry.

“We are very thankful that the Mayor and Congresswoman Johnson recognize our efforts and join us as Honorary Chairs, said Karen Cherry, founder of the nonprofit foundation bearing her name.

“We just saw a need to expand the appreciation and education for those that are often overlooked, and this is our way of thanking them.” said Cherry.

The event is offering Continuing Education Units (CEU) to workers, seminars, workshops, scholarships, comedy show and an awards gala. Awards will be given out in three categories that acknowledge healthcare workers and employees of hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics.

VIVIAN THOMAS AWARD:

Dr. Vivien Theodore Thomas was born in Lake Providence, Louisiana in 1910. In an era when institutional racism was the norm, Thomas was classified, and paid, as a janitor, even though by the mid-1930s he was doing the work of a postdoctoral researcher.

This award will honor an entry level employee that through hard work and determination worked their way through the ranks and is today considered a leader in the health care field.

UNSUNG CHAMPION AWARD:

Someone or something that provides a great benefit, has done incredibly good work has performed some out-standing deed or functions, but has not received the credit or recognition they deserve. Highlights the person that always saves the day, steps up when needed, comes to work when others do not.

THE CHERRY HEALTHCARE HEART AWARD:

An outstanding leader who is often recognized as the problem solver. They understand the need for policies and regulations and work hard to comply. Employee displays strong work ethics, are trustworthy, reliable, and admirable. They offer critical thinking and interpersonal communication skills that often eliminates issues before they occur.

Registration is also limited and may be purchased online through its website www.scrubball.org .

“We are bringing all of the different elements of what is important in the healthcare industry to one special time and place on an annual basis,” said Deronda Lewis, Scrub Ball Chair.

Contributing partners of the Scrub Ball in Healthcare Conference and Gala include: WFAA TV, Texas Metro News, Estrella Media, Urban One, SIPS Consults, CS Assist, BeliMed Infection Control, City of Dallas, Right-Fit Network Solutions, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Visit Dallas, and MedWell Solutions.