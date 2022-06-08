‘A Woman Ain’t I – A Depiction of Sojourner Truth’ presented by History At Play, LLC in virtual performance June 20

A Woman Ain’t I, A Depiction of Sojourner Truth, depicts living historian Kathryn Woods, in a one-woman performance, memorializing one of the most significant figures in American History.

In this special event, presented by History At Play™, LLC (HAP), join Sojourner near the end of her life, as she recalls her early days as a child, born a slave in New York and who, with the help of God, renamed herself Sojourner Truth to walk away from slavery.

Sojourner’s identity blossoms as an evangelist, abolitionist, and seeker for the rights of women. Kathryn Woods breathes life into Sojourner’s own words and infuses the performance with spiritual music Sojourner may have sung to reinvigorate the life of this inspiring spiritual leader.

This LIVE, VIRTUAL program brings the vibrancy of theatrical history and educational escapism direct to your screen.

Meet Sojourner through the eyes of Kathryn Woods, a native Bostonian, who has been performing since the 1970’s. She was seen in Coming Through Slaughter (Theaterworks), Pins and Needles (People’s Theater), and Ole Sis Goose (Boston University’s Wheelock Family Theater).

She toured Three Minutes to Midnight and Are You Ready My Sister with the Underground Railroad Theater Company, as well as Intro to Shakespeare with R.O.S.E. and Shakespeare and Company.

Kathryn deconstructed a marriage in Smitty’s Blues at the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh and celebrated the women who worked in the shipyards of Charlestown during WW2 in S.W.O. N. Songs, presented at Charlestown Working Theater and the Mayakofsky Theater in Moscow. A Woman Ain’t I has taken her to forty-three states and is archived on C-Span.

The performance will be held Monday, June 20 – 7:30pm ET (6:30 pm CST). The running time is approximately 45 minutes, followed by Q&A. Appropriate for all ages. This production is based exclusively on factual events and primary sources.

HAP has garnered nationwide acclaim for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary figures who changed society.