Celebrating a Productive Year in Dallas ISD

Another successful year is in the books, and we have much to celebrate. First, congratulations to the Class of 2022! You may have had some big obstacles thrown in your path, but you’ve persevered and can now enjoy this important milestone. My best wishes to all of our graduates, and especially those from District 6 – Maya Angelou, David W. Carter, and Justin F. Kimball high schools and Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy. You did it!

Superintendent’s Scholarships

This year, 78 outstanding seniors in Dallas ISD earned a total of $238,000 in scholarships funded through the annual Superintendent’s Scholarship Golf Tournament. Seventy-six recipients were each awarded $3,000 toward the cost of college. And $5,000 Superintendent’s Leadership Scholarships were awarded to two members of the Teen School Board. Congratulations to all, and especially our District 6 scholars, below:

$3,000 Armani Polk David W. Carter High School

$3,000 Joselyne Gonzalez David W. Carter High School

$3,000 RaKayla Jones David W. Carter High School

$3,000 Sirr Mitchell Jackson Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Early College

$3,000 Christopher Gabriel Almaraz Jr. Justin F. Kimball High School

$3,000 Christopher DeGrate Jr. Justin F. Kimball High School

$3,000 Samantha Maya Justin F. Kimball High School

Lone finalist for Superintendent

Join me in welcoming our lone finalist for school superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde, the current superintendent of Austin ISD, who served previously as chief of school leadership for our district. When she settles in, we will bid a fond farewell to Dr. Michael Hinojosa, who announced in January that he would close out his 13-year tenure as superintendent. He will serve as emeritus superintendent in the interim, helping ensure a smooth transition.

Good news for teachers and staff

• Starting teacher salary will be raised to $60,000, to ensure that Dallas ISD remains the most competitive place for teachers to begin their career.

• Dallas ISD will increase its minimum wage to $15, providing workers a living wage across our system.

• To keep up with inflation, Dallas ISD compensation this year will increase by 6.5% – 22.1% across our system, including proposed average total compensation increases of 9.9% for teachers, 12.6% for teachers’ assistants, 17% for bus drivers and 18.2% for custodians. This is comprised of both a retention bonus and raises.

School is out, but meals are in

To ensure that all students stay nourished during the break, children younger than 18 and students up to 21 years old with disabilities are invited to enjoy healthy summer meals at no cost. Starting June 6, selected Dallas ISD schools will serve meals on site Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m., and lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org/fcns.

Summer learning is a Breeze

During June and July, students in Pre-K through high school will be able to partake in fun summer learning activities and other enrichment activities. As part of the district’s free summer school programs, Summer Breeze 2022, students will have a chance to connect with their peers, accelerate learning, and improve their social and emotional well-being. To learn more, visit www.dallasisd.org/summerlearning.