Plano Mayor to honor teen interns at recognition luncheon

As approximately 80 Plano ISD students near the final week of the ninth-annual Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program, Plano Mayor John Muns and community leaders will celebrate their accomplishments at a luncheon on Friday, July 22, at 11:30 a.m. at the Plano Event Center.

Check in opens at 11:15 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Vana Hammond Parham, senior legal counsel at AT&T.

Attending will be keynote speaker Vana Hammond Parham, senior legal counsel at AT&T; Jeri Chambers, secretary, Plano ISD Board of Trustees; Andrella Thomas, manager, social innovation Capital One; and DeJuan Taylor, human resources market leader, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Serving as emcees will be Katie Chou, a rising junior at Plano West Senior High School and an intern at Centurion American Development Group, and Tariq Wrensford, a rising senior at Plano West Senior High School and an intern at Children’s Health.

The “learn and earn” program combines Plano’s vibrant business community with a nationally recognized school district, connecting motivated high school students with local companies and organizations.

The eight-week summer internship program, which began June 6, will conclude July 29. The teens have been immersed in major corporations and nonprofits, learning the ropes, shadowing executives and exploring careers – all while making a minimum of $10 an hour.

