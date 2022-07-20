The Black Press Grant Program to Sponsor Freelance Reporters and Producers

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) will provide grant funding directly to support freelance reporters and producers at Black-owned print, broadcast, and digital outlets through the “Black Press Grant Program.”

The grants aim to help ensure Black-owned media outlets are resourced with original and innovative coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its intersections within the nation’s K-12 education system.

Journalists and those within Black-owned media are invited to submit original proposals for investigative, feature, and enterprise for a single or series of original stories published/broadcasted in Black-owned media. Fast grants to freelancers and Black-owned media will be up to $10,000.

NABJ will provide the support to original journalism content submitted with an endorsement from a Black-owned media outlet for freelance journalists. A review of proposals will be led by the NABJ Black Press Grant Selection Committee and NABJ staff. NABJ will also distribute content produced from the grant through its newly launched news platform. The program is supported by a $300,000 grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI).

https://nabjonline.org/blog/ nabj-announces-major-black- press-initiative-for-2022/