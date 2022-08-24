Dallas Cowboy Greats, Black Press attend PGA of America’s ‘Housewarming’ at Sprawling New Texas Campus

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

DALLAS —The Professional Golfers’ Association of America hosted as desirable of a housewarming imaginable, inviting 600 guests, including the National Newspaper Publishers Association, to its new home just outside of Dallas, Texas.

The more than 106,000-square foot building, a masterpiece by any architectural standard, sits on 30 acres that overlooks the PGA’s sprawling campus at 1916 PGA Parkway in the town of Frisco.

Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones and team legends Tony Dorsett, Drew Pearson, and Ed “Too Tall” Jones counted among the celebrities in attendance for the “Welcome Home” event.

“This is an amazing building, but we’re also slightly daunted by the work ahead, and ultimately, incredibly excited about that and all-in on making it all come alive,” PGA CEO Seth Waugh said during the glitzy ceremony.

In a separate conversation, Waugh thanked the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) for its partnership with the PGA.

“The work you’re doing is noticed and appreciated,” Waugh told the NNPA, the trade association of 235 African American-owned newspapers and media companies.

PGA officials, including Waugh and President Jim Richerson, refused to refer to the new building as “headquarters”; instead insisted all refer to the structure as “home.”

The new home includes a Professional Development Center with a large bunker, chipping and putting areas, hitting bays and instructional technology officials said are designed to assess all elements of a swing.

The building includes several seating areas, offices, and educational spaces, all with stunning views of two championship golf courses on the campus.

PGA officials said the remainder of the 600-acre, $550 million campus will open to the public in Spring 2023 and “feature unique destinations encompassing: Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, with two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling; a world-class clubhouse; a 30-acre practice facility; a performance center; the 510-room Omni PGA Frisco Resort; and the PGA District, featuring a one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor golf-centered entertainment area.”

Officials said PGA Frisco is currently the most extensive development under construction in North America.

It’s projected to drive $2.5 billion of economic impact over the next 20 years.

Additionally, over the next 12 years, the PGA’s new home will host 26 championships, including the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship in 2023 and 2024; the PGA Professional Championship in 2024, 2030, and 2033; the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in 2023, and 2029; the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2025, and 2031; and the PGA Championship in 2027, and 2034.

“Our vision for our new Home of the PGA of America at PGA Frisco is to serve as the ultimate support system for our members,” Richerson said.

“It will be a first-of-its-kind golf laboratory that offers the best in professional development for our nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals. From cutting-edge technology to Member and Associate education, PGA Frisco will serve as a destination and gathering place for our PGA Professionals.”

Richerson continued:

“It represents the pride and passion exhibited in the work they do each day across the country to grow the game in their local communities. PGA Frisco will deliver the best in coaching, player engagement, golf operations, and executive management and host some of golf’s greatest Championships. It will enable our members to help golfers enjoy the game more now and in the future.”

PGA Frisco “is much more than a new home for the PGA of America,” added Waugh. “Our aim is to challenge golfers of all skill levels to improve, enjoy, and ultimately, fall in love with the game.