How Fleas Can Affect Your Pet Dog in Dallas

Most Dallas dog owners will go to many lengths to ensure their pet is safe, healthy, and happy. However, one issue that can affect all dogs, as well as other pets, is fleas, and this is a common issue that can cause a lot of issues for both pets and owners. This is why it is important to find a reputable Dallas vet to get preventative treatment for your dog, as this can save you a lot of issues and your pet a lot of health problems.

A lot of people know that fleas are a nuisance, but many do not realize the additional issues that they can create for their pets. When your dog gets fleas, its health can suffer in many different ways unless you find the right flea treatment to get rid of the fleas quickly and safely. In addition, you should think ahead and make sure your dog has preventative treatment to reduce the risk of a flea infestation in the first place. In this article, we will look at some of the issues that fleas can create for your dog.

Some of the Problems Stemming from Fleas

A range of serious issues can arise if your dog’s fleas are not sorted out, and this is why speedy treatment is so important. Some of the problems fleas can cause for your dog are:

Dermatitis from Flea Saliva

A very common effect of fleas in dogs is dermatitis stemming from an allergy to flea saliva. This is something that can cause a lot of discomfort for your pet and can have a huge impact on the health of its skin.

Itching and Soreness

When your dog has fleas, the itching can become unbearable, and your dog will be scratching at certain parts of its body. This can then lead to bald patches from persistent scratching, which then leaves the skin exposed. Continued scratching can then cause a huge amount of soreness and can break the skin.

Broken Skin and Infections

The scratching and bald patches that can develop from flea problems can lead to skin getting broken, and this then leaves your dog open to various infections. This can then cause your dog even more discomfort and pain.

Tapeworm through Ingestion

When your dog grooms itself, it can end up ingesting some of the fleas and eggs, and this can then lead to tapeworm. When your pet gets tapeworm, you then have another set of issues to deal with and it means more problems for your dog.

These are some of the issues that can arise if you do not protect your dog from getting fleas or get flea problems treated in a timely manner. Naturally, you also want to protect your home and your loved ones from the impact of fleas, which is another reason you need to look at preventative measures and swift treatment in the event of a flea infestation.