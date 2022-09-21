Medicare annual enrollment starts soon … trust a local broker agent

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment is an opportunity to review your current plan and compare new plans for the upcoming 2023 year.

Many seniors during this time are bombarded with dozens of phone calls and mailers from companies inviting them to consider their plans. It can be a confusing and frustrating time.

If you are a senior or an adult caring for a senior parent, and you’re confused about Medicare plans, DON’T call telephone agents who represent only one plan and you may or may not have the ability to call back if you have questions.

DON’T respond to those television commercials inviting you to call an 800 number where the call center is probably on the other side of the country, and DON’T speak to “unsolicited” Medicare telephone agents who are aggressively trying to get you to trust them over the phone.

Place your trust in a LOCAL BROKER AGENT. A broker agent is a Licensed Medicare Specialist who represent multiple Medicare companies and someone who can give you insight on not just one plan but different plans you may consider during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment.

Broker agents can be a “one stop shop” for solutions to your Medicare plans. A local broker agent is someone you can create a relationship with. One name, one phone number and one contact if you have questions or need help.

A broker agent is just a “local” phone call away to helping you and seeing that you are happy with your plan. It’s a relationship that you can have for years and build trust with. Remember Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) starts October 15th through December 7th. If you have questions or need assistance, call me Lamonica Thomas at 972-249-8907.

Ms. Lamonica Thomas is a license agent specializing in assisting Medicare enrollment participants. Her articles will appear monthly through December. Reach her at: Lamonica Thomas <lathomas55@gmail.com> or call 972.249.8907.