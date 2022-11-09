Men of CASA host virtual volunteer information session

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) needs more male volunteers to protect and advocate for child victims of abuse and neglect. Advocates work with the child welfare and court system to ensure children don’t fall through the cracks and receive the protection and support they need while in the protective care of the state.

Corey Anthony, immediate past chair of Dallas CASA’s Board of Directors and a volunteer advocate, will share his story of the importance of advocacy. Anthony is Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations at AT&T and serves as an advocate alongside his wife, Priscilla Anthony.

The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The session will be online; attendees can RSVP by emailing nnevarez@dallascasa.org.

“Child victims of abuse and neglect need male volunteer advocates to stand up for them,” the organization said in a statement. “In 2021, more than 1,500 Dallas CASA volunteer advocates served 3,113 children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. With more than 50% of these children are boys, only 17% of our current volunteers are male.

“Many children in foster care have suffered from a lack of male care and guidance in their lives. These children need to experience the positive presence of safe and protective men. Boys in particular need positive male role models who can show them what a good man is.”

National Adoption Day event slated for Nov. 19

The Saturday before Thanksgiving, as many as 30 Dallas children living in the protective care of the state will be adopted on National Adoption Day in time for the holidays. Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) plans this special day which brings together families, children, Child Protective Services and judges who donate their time and services.

Dallas CASA has lots of special plans for the day, including balloons, superheroes from Capes for Kindness, a photo booth, treats from Northwood Woman’s Club and much more. The atmosphere in the normally staid and quiet halls at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center turns jubilant on National Adoption Day, with joyful and tearful families and children becoming part of forever families.

The Dallas event has been hosted by Dallas CASA since 2010. District court judges Sandra Jackson and Andrea Plumlee will preside over the adoptions along with their court reporters. Officials from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the District Clerk’s office, Henry Wade security staff, the Dallas County Child Welfare Board and the Dallas County juvenile department will also be attendance.

Adoptions begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19.

The event will be held on the 3rd floor of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center (2600 Lone Star Drive, Dallas, TX 75212).

“November is National Adoption Awareness Month,” CASA noted. “National Adoption Day is a collective, nationwide effort to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families. Since the inception of the event, National Adoption Day has seen more than 75,000 children in 400 communities across the United States be adopted.”