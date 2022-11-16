Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!

I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there.

They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice schools and specialty programs and find the best-fit school for their young scholars. School representatives and district staff were on-site to help with the applications step by step. Kudos to our staff and schools for another successful Discover event!

Parents, if you weren’t able to attend, remember that the application period for next school year is still open and you can apply through Jan. 31, 2023. For more information on your options and how to apply, visit www.dallasisd.org/discover.

A Great Man Gets His Due

It was an honor to participate in the groundbreaking and renaming ceremony for the Louis A. Bedford Jr. Law Academy, a fitting tribute to the prominent African American attorney, civil rights activist and first Black judge in Dallas County. Thanks again to my fellow board members, who voted with me to change the name to honor Judge Bedford. The young scholars at the academy will be getting a state-of-the art replacement school to help them reach their full potential.

SAGE Meeting

Thank you to SAGE (Seniors Actively Guiding Education), whose members met with me virtually recently, to hear about the great things happening in Dallas ISD schools. I was pleased to share updates about our schools’ accountability ratings where we had nothing less than a “C”, and opportunities like P-TECH and Career Institutes which are giving our students a head start on their careers, as well as our neighborhood schools that offer a first-rate education close to home. I’m always happy to spread the good news about our district and its programs.

Carter Grid Star Makes History

Shoutout to Kaeden Landry, who now OWNS the Single Game & All-Time Rusher Title for Carter High School, with 346 yards in one game along with 1,737 rushing yards so far this season. Congratulations!

Congrats to Head Coach Brandon “Bam” Harrison for being named the Dallas Cowboys’ High School Coach of the Week in October, at the place where it all started – his alma mater, Justin F. Kimball High School. This honor recognizes local coaches who are making an impact on their team, school and community.