Black Nativity returns for 18th run at Bishop Arts Theatre

Bishop Arts Theatre will present its annual holiday favorite of Black Nativity inspired by Langston Hughes’ hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping retelling of the Christmas story.

This year’s production will be directed by Sheridan Singleton with choreography by J. Alexander Langley.

A 2008 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts, Sheridan received a B.F.A. in theater from Point Park University in 2012.

As a performer, she had the privilege of participating in a four-week summer intensive with the world-renowned SITI Company, and was trained in the Tadashi Suzuki Method of movement and Viewpoints in 2011.

After moving to the city of Chicago, she began working with the interdisciplinary arts company Mozawa and helped create and devise new works such as FALLEN, Y Portraits: Awakening, and a devised piece based on Strindberg’s A Dream Play, all of which involved collaborating with artists from all mediums.

While in graduate school, Sheridan co-founded F.I.E.R.C.E. Theater Collective and produced work that brought together the artists and their audience.

After receiving her Masters degree in Arts, Media, and Entertainment Management from Columbia College Chicago in 2018, she joined Chicago Opera Theater as their development assistant, and eventually became the Executive Assistant to the General Director and the Board Liaison. Sheridan returned to Dallas in 2020 and worked as a General Management Associate at Cry Havoc Theatre.

Single tickets to Black Nativity are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.bishopartstheatre.org or via phone by calling 214.948.0716 Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $18 – $35. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and groups of 15 or more.

Additional details regarding programming events, hours of operation, and online ticket purchases can be found exclusively at bishopartstheatre.org. This event is being sponsored in part by Frost Bank.