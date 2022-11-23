Foster Children to Be Adopted by Forever Families at Dallas County’s National Adoption Day Event Nov.19

This past Saturday, as many as 30 Dallas children that had been living in the protective care of the state were adopted. The event took place on November 19, 2022, which made it possible for the children to be in their new homes in time for the holidays.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) planned this special day to bring together families, children, Child Protective Services and judges, who donated their time and services to make the event happen.

Dallas CASA planned a great deal for the day, including balloons, superheroes from Capes for Kindness, a photo booth, treats from Northwood Woman’s Club, and much more.

The atmosphere in the normally staid and quiet halls at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center turned jubilant on National Adoption Day, with joyful and tearful adults and children becoming part of forever families.

The Dallas event has been hosted by Dallas CASA since 2010. District court judges Sandra Jackson and Andrea Plumlee presided over the adoptions along with their court reporters. Officials from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the District Clerk’s office, Henry Wade security staff, the Dallas County Child Welfare Board, and the Dallas County juvenile department were also in attendance.

On the 3rd floor of the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center, the adoptions began at 8:30 a.m. and ended by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month. National Adoption Day is a collective, nationwide effort to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families.

Since the inception of the event, National Adoption Day has seen more than 75,000 children in 400 communities across the United States be adopted.