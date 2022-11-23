Plano hosts ‘March of the Toys’ followed by Toyland Festival in Downtown

(Rotary Clubs of Plano) — Longtime Planoites remember watching the holiday parade in downtown Plano. This year, the parade is back and will be returning to its former home of Downtown Plano.

On hiatus since 2020, the parade will return with a new organizer. Six Rotary clubs have partnered to collectively host the parade as The Rotary Clubs of Plano, with support from the City of Plano.

“The Rotary Clubs of Plano are very excited to be the host. These clubs have been an important part of this city and have had an impact with fundraising for veterans, non-profit organizations and many other efforts to help the community.

Rotary is an organization that gives back, and this is another way to show how we can give back to the Plano community,” said Liz Lansing, parade co-chair and immediate past president of the North Texas Pioneers Rotary Club.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem solvers. As Rotarians we believe we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues.

“Rotarians are people of action, and we hope to bring the community together with the parade and festival and to create more connections for the future. Many of the organizations you will see in the parade are groups that Rotary works with directly and continues to support,” said Lisa Bloomer, parade co-chair and immediate past president of Plano East Rotary Club.

The holiday parade’s theme for 2022 is “March of the Toys.” The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, and is expected to last an hour. It will start at 18th Street and M Avenue near Mendenhall Elementary, head west on 18th Street, turn south on K Avenue, turn east on 15th Street, and then north on P Avenue to end at Williams High School.

A free “Toyland” festival will follow the parade in the north parking lot of the Plano Municipal Center at 1520 K Avenue. Open from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. the festival will feature visits with Santa, food trucks, vendors and a kids’ zone.

The public can find information on registering a float, becoming a vendor, attending the parade or festival and more at rotaryparadesofplano.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses. Other Helpful links: rotaryparadesofplano.com; facebook.com/rotaryparadesplano; instagram.com/rotaryparades_plan.