Don’t we all really need a three-day weekend?

(Newswise) — Health researchers at the University of South Australia say yes, we do! Around the globe, as the four-day work week is studied, empirical research indicates a long weekend is good for our health. And not surprisingly, research participants report less stress, fatigue and burnout, while mental health and work-life balance is improved, Prof Maher says.

Researchers found that people displayed more active, healthy behaviors when they were on vacation, even when they only had a three-day break. The assessment considered changes in daily movements before, during and after vacations.

UniSA researcher Dr Ty Ferguson says that the research indicates that people display healthier behaviors when they are on vacation. The study found movement patterns changed for the better when people were on vacation, with increased physical activity and decreased sedentary behavior observed across the board. Specifically, it showed that on vacation people:

• engaged in 13 per cent more moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) each day (or five min/day more)

• were five per cent less sedentary each day (or 29 min/day less)

• slept four per cent more each day (or 21 min/day more).

“When people go on holiday, they’re changing their everyday responsibilities because they’re not locked down to their normal schedule,” Dr Ferguson says.

“We also found that people gained an extra 21 minutes of sleep each day they were on holiday, which can have a range of positive effects on physical and mental health. For example, getting enough sleep can help improve mood, cognitive function, and productivity. It can also help lower the risk of developing a range of health conditions, like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and depression.

“Interestingly, the size of these changes increased in line with the length of the holiday – so the longer the holiday, the better the health benefits.”

Importantly, the study showed that even after a short vacation, people’s increased sleep remained elevated for two weeks, showing health benefits of a three-day break can have lasting effects beyond the break itself. The research may be especially important to those who consistently lack sufficient sleep, which has been linked to chronic health problems.

The study used data from the Annual Rhythms in Adults’ Lifestyle and Health (ARIA) study, where 308 adults (mean age 40.4 years) wore fitness trackers 24 hours a day for 13 months. Minute-by-minute movement behavior data were aggregated into daily totals to compare movement behaviors pre-vacation, during vacation and post-vacation.

Senior researcher UniSA’s Prof Carol Maher says that the study offers support for the growing movement for a four-day week.

Across the 13-month study period, people generally took an average of two to three vacations, each being around 12 days. The most common vacation type involved ‘outdoor recreation’ (35 per cent), followed by ‘family/social events’ (31 per cent), ‘rest and relaxation’ (17 per cent) and non-leisure activities like caring for others or home renovations (17 per cent).

“This study provides empirical evidence that people have healthier lifestyle patterns when they have a short break, such as a three-day weekend. This increase in physical activity and sleep is expected to have positive effects on both mental and physical health, contributing to the benefits observed with a four-day work week.

As the world adapts to a new normal, perhaps it may be time to embrace the long weekend as a boost to physical and mental health.