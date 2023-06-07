Nothing but the Blues’ makes a Dallas appearance at the Meyerson June 23-25

The blues originated in this country in the southern states after the Civil War. Largely created and played by Southern Black men, many of whom were agricultural workers, the music was influenced by field hollers, shouts and chants, minstrel shows, ragtime, folk, and gospel.

Explore the early music that started the Blues and is at the heart and soul of nearly every form of popular music of the past 100 years, as we pay tribute to Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, Louis Armstrong, and more. These are the first musical legends who sang their way into history.

This concert features the stunning vocals of Shayna Steele returning to the Meyerson stage to perform with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. There’s no need to boast about her work. Her impressive credits speak for themselves.

Her colleagues praise her ability, her dedication and drive to perfecting her craft as a professional singer and knockout performer. With a voice that the London Jazz News says “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End,” Shayna Steele has made her mark as an in-demand vocalist in the studio and on the stage.

Join us for an exciting concert of songs that influenced artists like Eric Clapton, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and countless others. Songs include “St. Louis Blues,” “House of the Rising Sun,” “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out,” and “Baby Won’t You Please Come Home.”

The show runs June 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. and at 3:00 p.m. June 25 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 2301 Flora St. in Dallas, 75201.