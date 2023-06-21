Groundbreaking for Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater marks a new era of science education

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History last week celebrated a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater. The event, held at the museum, brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and representatives from the Jane & John Justin Foundation to commemorate the beginning of an exciting chapter in science education.

The Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater plans to revolutionize the way visitors experience science and educational documentaries, offering an immersive and awe-inspiring journey that engages and educates audiences.

The cutting-edge theater powered by Cosm technology, will offer a captivating and immersive experience for all ages. Its innovative technology and state-of-the-art facilities will allow visitors to embark on thrilling journeys through the wonders of science, fostering curiosity and inspiring a deeper understanding of the world around us.

During the ceremony, attendees witnessed the symbolic groundbreaking, signaling the commencement of construction and the realization of a new era of the Omni Theater, and Museum President Orlando Carvalho, Board Chair Marianne Auld, and City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker took the stage to share their memories of the Omni Theater and its significance for the Fort Worth community. They emphasized the pivotal role this groundbreaking project will play in advancing science education and promoting lifelong learning.

“We are immensely grateful to the Jane & John Justin Foundation and all our supporters, partners and stakeholders who have contributed to making this renovation a reality,” said Orlando Carvalho, president of the museum.

“The Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater will serve as a beacon of knowledge and inspiration in Fort Worth, enabling us to deliver transformative educational experiences and propel science education into the future.”

The Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater will feature a colossal digital dome and new immersive sound system, all designed to transport audiences into the heart of scientific discoveries and captivating narratives. It will become a hub for dynamic programming, including educational films, live presentations, and community events that foster engagement and inspire a love for learning.

“We think Jane and John would be thrilled to be part of this project, which will enhance education and foster the growth of our Fort Worth community,” expressed Roy Topham, Executive Director of The Jane & John Justin Foundation. “The Omni Theater will empower individuals of all ages to explore the wonders of science and ignite their curiosity, paving the way for Fort Worth to be at the forefront of science education.”

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History expects to complete the Jane & John Justin Foundation Omni Theater in Fall 2024 and eagerly awaits its grand opening, where visitors will have the opportunity to embark on extraordinary educational journeys and experience the thrill of scientific discovery like never before.