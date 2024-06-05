Prepping for graduations and a busy summer season

Dallas ISD graduation season is here! Congratulations to not only the graduates, but also to their families, teachers, mentors, and community members who taught them, encouraged them and guided them along the way.

The years of hard work and dedication have paid off and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with our graduates and their families.

Graduation ceremonies will be held at various locations throughout the district and will be streamed live. For more information and links to the live graduation streams, visit https://www.dallasisd.org/graduations.

Be sure to use #DallasISDGrad24 on your social media posts.

Don’t miss out on Dallas ISD’s free summer programming. The Summer Breeze 2024 programming provides an array of exciting learning experiences that are designed to engage students in rigorous tasks that accelerate learning while improving social and emotional well-being. They include programs such as pre-K summer school camp, extracurricular camps such as mariachi and drill team, extended school year, high school credit boost, and robotics and science camps.

Camps will be offered throughout the district at designated campuses. For more information and to access the Summer Breeze guide, visit the Summer Breeze page at https://www.dallasisd.org/Page/87416.