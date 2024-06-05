The death of America as we know it

By John E. Warren

Publisher

San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

By now most Americans, but not all, have either heard of Project 2025 or seen some reference to it. But too many still don’t know how this radical blueprint will change life in this country as we know it. The sad truth of the matter is the plan is hidden in plain view where we all can see it, but few are paying attention, other than those who have planned the changes.

The plan is called Project 2025, known as the Presidential Transition Project. This project will make widespread changes across our entire government in economic and social policies and the role of the federal government and its agencies. The main idea behind these proposed changes, as put out by the Heritage Institute, is what is called an Executive Theory which asserts that the president has absolute power over the executive branch of our government under what is called, “A Unitary Executive Theory interpretation of Article II of the Constitution of the United States.”

This plan is designed for a “Republican President” such as seen with the Donald Trump Presidential candidacy for 2025. Under this plan the following changes would take place, some immediately: (1) Slashing funding for the Department of Justice (DOJ); (2) Dismantling the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS); (3) Eliminating the Department of Commerce and ending the independence of various federal agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the Federal

Trade Commission (FTC); (4) Abolishing the Department of Education; (5) Removal of protections against discrimination based on sexual or gender identity; and (6) Termination of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs as well as affirmative action.

Project 2025 advises the future president to immediately deploy the military for domestic law enforcement and to direct the DOJ to pursue Trump’s adversaries by invoking the Insurrection of Act of 1807. It recommends the arrest, detention, and deportation of undocumented immigrants across the country. It promotes capital punishment and the speedy “finality” of such sentences.

Although the project does not promote a specific candidate, many contributors have close ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign. This project is proposed under what the Heritage Foundation calls its “Mandate for Leadership” and has been publishing this list of proposed changes to run parallel with each presidential election since 1981. It calls this Mandate its “Policy Bible”.

Project 2025 has been developed in collaboration with over 100 partners. The Heritage Foundation president, Kevin Roberts, established Project 2025 in 2022 to provide the 2024 Republican presidential nominee a personnel database and ideological framework after civil

servants refused to support Trump during his attempt to institute a Muslim travel ban, and his effort to install a new attorney general to help with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Clearly the issue is not just Donald Trump, rather those who would use him or like-minded candidates for the Presidency to overthrow the United States government as it now exists with a Constitutionally based separation of powers. The only safeguard against this concrete plan to destroy America as it now exists is for “We the People” to prepare now to vote in the November election. We can no longer count on the United States Supreme Court which appears to have abandoned the very rule of law it was empowered to protect.

It appears we can no longer depend upon the United States Congress which appears to have abandoned its legislative duties and oath of office by which the Republican members swore to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” and substituted that oath with a commitment to a convicted felon. The question is: Where do we stand and for what will we fight?