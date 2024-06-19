NNPA annual convention ignites with powerful civil rights exhibit at Baltimore City Hall

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

In a stirring commencement to its annual convention, officials from the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) were feted during the unveiling of the “Marylanders Cry Freedom, Civil Rights at Home and Abroad” exhibit at Baltimore City Hall.

This unveiling of the touching exhibit included remarks by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Democratic Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume, NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., National Chairman Bobby Henry, AFRO Publisher Dr. Toni Draper, and other dignitaries. The exhibit marked the 40th anniversary of Maryland’s groundbreaking divestment from South Africa’s apartheid regime in 1984, a pioneering act of defiance that set a powerful precedent for other states.

The NNPA, representing over 250 African American-owned newspapers and media companies, embodies the 197-year-old legacy of the Black Press of America while the exhibit stands as a testament to the Black Press’s unwavering activism and heroic efforts in championing civil rights both domestically and internationally.

Visitors to the exhibit were visibly moved as it evoked profound reflections on the struggle and progress of civil rights. Scott poignantly captured the sentiment, stating, “Because of their perseverance and unwillingness to back down, we’re here today. I am here today, and you are here today, able to hold power in these halls that used to serve lawsuits to prevent those who look like us from achieving our excellence.” His words underscored the transformation from historical injustice to current empowerment within the same walls of City Hall.

Highlighting Baltimore’s critical role in the anti-apartheid movement, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who fought alongside Nelson Mandela, asserted, “Don’t think that Baltimore did not play a role. All those many years of people showing up and forcing the issue caused other cities to force the issue.”

His declaration affirmed the city’s significant contributions to global civil rights advancements.

The exhibit not only covers the struggle against apartheid but also delves into the eras of Jim Crow and other monumental civil rights movements in America. It vividly narrates the Black Press’s instrumental role in advocating for justice, showcasing the adversities and victories African Americans face.

“Marylanders Cry Freedom serves as a profound tribute to this pivotal moment in our state’s history, celebrating the unwavering determination of the people of Maryland to fight discrimination and injustice,” said Dr. Jean Bailey, project director and Chair of the Maryland/KwaZulu–Natal (South Africa) Sister State Committee. “It truly is a testament to the long-standing legacy of Marylanders as advocates for civil rights and social change.”

Chavis, a former political prisoner as part of the Wilmington Ten in the 1970s, delivered a passionate commentary on the state of Black America and Africa. Drawing from his personal experiences, he underscored the importance of continued support for the Black Press and political engagement, making a direct appeal for backing President Joe Biden.

His words, rooted in his own journey, resonated with the audience, emphasizing the crucial nature of unity in the upcoming elections.

Henry, the NNPA chair, also inspired attendees, emphasizing the strength found in collective action.

“Together, each accomplishes much more,” he stated, reminding all the power of solidarity in the ongoing fight for civil rights.

The “Marylanders Cry Freedom” exhibit will be open to the public at Baltimore City Hall until August 31st. As the NNPA convention continues, this exhibit stands as a potent educational tool and a profound reminder of the Black Press’s enduring legacy. It serves to inspire future generations to continue the fight for justice and equality, as embodied in Henry’s exhortation: “Together, each accomplishes much more.”