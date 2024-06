Ave. F Church of Christ, a congregation in Plano, will be hosting its 67th Homecoming Service on Sunday July 28th.

“Join us as we celebrate 67 Years!” said Secretary Shun Anderson, inviting guests to the special service on Sunday July 28th at 10 a.m.

The special guest and Senior Minister, James Glenn will be speaking.

Contact the church at avefsecretary@gmail.com or 972-423-8833 for more information.