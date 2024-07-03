Carrollton Marketing Services wins three state communications awards

The City of Carrollton Marketing Services Department was honored to be recognized with three state marketing and communications awards, including two first-place awards, at the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) conference in early June for its extensive communication and promotional work.

The awards recognize outstanding municipal government communication on projects in a variety of categories:

• First Place, Publications Report: 2022 Popular Annual Financial Report

• First Place, Video – Marketing PSA: 2023 Festival at the Switchyard

• Third Place, Award of Honor: Video – Best Use of Humor: Meet the Goat Squad 2023

Carrollton’s work continues to be recognized for exemplary municipal marketing and communications outreach efforts. From public service and education to amenities and events, City of Carrollton staff work hard to provide programs benefiting Carrollton residents, businesses, and visitors, and Carrollton’s Marketing Services team is proud to be honored for the work to inform citizens and visitors of City initiatives.

“Carrollton strives to be the community that families and businesses want to call home, and our hardworking staff prioritize communication and engagement as part of those efforts. I’m extremely proud to see the City’s work recognized among approximately 700 contenders from such a talented group of industry professionals,” said Marketing Director Kelli Lewis.

This year’s awards were presented at the annual TAMIO conference held June 5-7 in San Antonio. The TAMI Awards program serves as a professional highpoint for municipal communications work in Texas.

In addition to the peer recognition fostered by the TAMI Awards, the process allows all participating members to learn more about best practices and innovative communication tools being used across the state.

For a complete list of City accolades, visit cityofcarrollton.com/awards-accolades.