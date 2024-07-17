Oscar award-winning actor Morgan Freeman among the 2024 National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum Hall Of Fame inductees

(Fort Worth) The National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (NMWHM) has announced the inductees into the 20th annual Hall of Fame Induction and Banquet.

The star-studded ceremony will take place Saturday, July 27th at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel located at 200 Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102. The VIP reception begins at 6 PM and the banquet commences at 7 PM.

This year’s honorees also include: actor and former professional Slamball player Lamonica Garrett, Western artist Gladys Roldan-de-Moras and National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum co-founders Jim and Gloria Austin. Cowboy and Indian Scout Britt Johnson and Native American activist and social worker Wilma Mankiller are being inducted posthumously.

“This year marks our 20th year of honoring and celebrating the men and women who have preserved, protected and continue to cherish the Western way of life,” says NMWHM Co-Founder Jim Austin. “Our honorees represent the very best of those who work tirelessly to carry on the legacy of those who help build this nation. My wife, Gloria and I, are especially honored this year to have been selected by the nominating committee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with this incredible class of men and women.”

In addition to the awards presentation, the banquet will feature a silent auction. Longtime Dallas radio and television personality Scott Murray, who was inducted into the museum’s Hall of Fame in 2017, returns as event emcee.

In conjunction with the Hall of Fame Induction Banquet and Ceremony, the NMWHM will present the 20th Annual Western Heritage Symposium from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum located at 2201 Dottie Lynn Parkway, Suite 115, Fort Worth, TX 76120. Award-winning author, educator and historian for the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum Art T. Burton will present a symposium titled “Bass Reeves: The Texas Lawman.” This event is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested.

To purchase tickets or for more information on vendor and sponsorship opportunities, or to RSVP for the Western Heritage Symposium, contact Executive Director Gloria Austin at gaustin@cowboysofcolor.org, visit www.nmwhm.org or call the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum Business Office at 817-922-9999.

Tickets are $200 for individual tickets. Banquet Tables and Sponsorships that include other benefits are also available.