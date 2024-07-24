NDG Book Review: ‘54 Miles’ is one for the historical novel fans

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Deep down inside, there’s a part of you that always wants to do right.

Did someone teach you that? Or were you just modeling what your elders did when they did what was true and right? Either way, your moral compass points the way, always. You do right for the world, even if, as in the new novel “54 Miles” by Leonard Pitts, Jr., it’s the wrong personal decision for you.

Sitting in church, hundreds of miles from home, Adam Simon felt the distance keenly.

This surprised him. It wasn’t like he was close to his parents. No, his father, a white minister, had over-preached to Adam for too long, and his Black mother never showed Adam much warmth. With no siblings to help soften these facts, Adam left college to head to Alabama, to work with SNCC’s voter registry efforts.

That was the plan, anyhow, but down-deep, Adam had no idea what he was doing. It was a good cause, a great and righteous one, but not without danger: he was almost killed while marching across the Edmund Pettis Bridge.

And that’s how his frantic parents learned where he was: alerted by Adam’s parents, his Uncle Luther tracked Adam down in a Selma hospital, took the young man in, and notified Adam’s parents that he was safe.

By that time, George Simon was on his way to Alabama for his son’s sake.

Years ago, George and his now-wife, Thelma, had busted almost every racial law the South imposed, and they married. Shortly afterward, George’s father sent the new family north, for safety. And now Adam was in Alabama, in the mouth of the dragon.

But Adam had other troubles on his mind.

He knew he shouldn’t have snooped, but while staying with his Uncle Luther, he found a stash of old letters, and he read them. What he learned shocked him, and he had to leave Luther’s home immediately.

The problem was, Adam had nowhere to go.

Were you there? If not, can you imagine what it was like to live in 1965, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement? Readers who don’t know or can’t picture it will get an eyeful of what was possible inside “54 Miles.”

In setting his novel roughly in the years 1945 to 1965, author Leonard Pitts, Jr. doesn’t make reading this book easy. There are passages inside this novel that will make you want to wince and turn away and – caution! – they’re not for the weak-stomached. Just remember, they’re essential to the story and to why the characters act as they do.

On that, you’ll enjoy most of these characters as they look to the past and future, working their ways through personal struggles and one of the more tumultuous periods in American history. Details help, making this books’ cast feel more authentic.

Be aware that “54 Miles” can be slow, at certain points, but stick with it and you won’t be disappointed. Especially if you’re a historical novel fan, this book will do you right.