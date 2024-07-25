Thursday, July 25, 2024

Paul Quinn College Receives $20 Million Gift, the Largest in School’s 152-Year History

The donation will increase opportunity for students, further advancing its mission of eradicating intergenerational poverty

Dallas’ only HBCU had quite a welcomed surprise last week, one that will have a lasting impact on future students and, in turn, the greater community.

Paul Quinn College, the creator of the Urban Work College model and only minority-serving, federally recognized Work College in America, has received a $20 million gift from an anonymous donor.

This transformative grant, the largest in the institution’s 152-year history, ushers in a new era of opportunity for the students of the Quinnite Nation.

“The impact of this gift on our institution and our students, staff, faculty, and alumni cannot be overstated. This moment belongs to every Quinnite who toiled in the vineyard hoping and praying that a moment like this one would come,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “We will be eternally grateful to the donors who made this possible. We will never forget them or their faith in our work.”

Paul Quinn proudly educates students of all races and socio-economic classes under the banner of its institutional ethos, WE over Me. It is the first Urban Work College and only minority-serving, federally recognized work college in America. Paul Quinn is viewed as one of the most innovative colleges in America, one that continuously expands the boundaries of higher education and community advocacy in its quest to eradicate intergenerational poverty. (David Wilfong / NDG)

Among the investments that this gift will allow are:

  • Expand PQC’s ability to provide scholarship support for students.
  • Significantly increase the College’s endowment.
  • Establish an endowed Faculty Chair for the Banking & Finance Program.
  • Bolster the Fundraising & Philanthropy Program.
  • Expand the Office of Development.
  • Support the Every Quinnite is an Entrepreneur Program.
  • Endow the upkeep and maintenance of the College’s physical plant.
  • Enhance the school’s outdoor collaborative learning spaces.

To invest or partner with Paul Quinn College, please visit www.pqc.edu/invest.

Black Press of America

