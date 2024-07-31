Puberty’s role in intensifying racial bias against Black children

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

A new report from Psychology Today has revealed how puberty exacerbates racial bias against Black children, with the study’s author highlighting the need for immediate educational and societal reforms.

Dr. Rona Carter, an associate professor at the University of Michigan and the report’s author, explained that Black children are often perceived as older and less innocent than their white peers, leading to increased stress, anxiety, and identity struggles.

“The psychological toll of being perceived as older can be profound for Black children,” Carter wrote for Psychology Today, the world’s largest mental health and behavioral science destination online, which includes free access to hundreds of thousands of professionals.

“Educational reforms are necessary to create an environment where Black children can thrive, including curricula that reflect the diverse histories and experiences of Black communities,” Carter wrote.

The issue of adultification is deeply rooted in societal biases and stereotypes, manifesting in harsher disciplinary actions in schools and more severe judgments in the criminal justice system. A 2022 study by researchers Gadson and Lewis examined the experiences of Black adolescent girls, revealing that when these girls counter stereotypical images, they often face gendered racial microaggressions. They determined this could lead to feelings of invisibility or hypervisibility in classrooms, contributing to over-discipline and a lack of protection within the school system.

Historically, Black children have been perceived and treated as less innocent and more adult-like than their white counterparts, a bias amplified with puberty. Research indicates that Black girls often enter puberty earlier than children of other races, sometimes as young as 7 or 8 years old. This early development can make them appear older, exacerbating the adultification bias.

When Black children enter puberty early, societal misperceptions of their age and maturity intensify. For instance, a 10-year-old Black girl who looks physically mature might be expected to behave with a level of responsibility and emotional control unrealistic for her actual age. This misperception often leads to disproportionately harsh disciplinary actions. Black girls are six times more likely to be suspended from school than white girls for similar behaviors, reflecting a bias that punishes them more severely.

Carter asserted that the consequences of adultification extend beyond the classroom. “Black boys who mature early are more likely to be seen as older and as threats, significantly increasing their interactions with law enforcement and the likelihood of being treated as adults in the criminal justice system,” she noted. The cases of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black boy shot by police while playing with a toy gun, and Kalief Browder, who was held in solitary confinement for three years without trial as a teenager, highlight the fatal consequences of adultification and racial bias.

Addressing adultification requires a multifaceted approach, Carter concluded. Policy changes are essential to mitigate bias in educational and judicial systems. Schools should implement bias training for educators to help them recognize and counteract their prejudices. Law enforcement agencies need similar training to prevent tragic misunderstandings arising from adultification biases.

Community and parental involvement are also crucial. Community programs supporting and advocating for Black children can help them navigate these challenges. Carter suggested that parents could play a pivotal role by engaging in open discussions with their children about their experiences and teaching them to assert their rights and identities.

“Imagine an 11-year-old Black girl standing in her school hallway,” Carter said. “She has just entered puberty, and her body is beginning to change in ways that make her look older than her years. Despite her tender age, she is often treated by teachers and peers as if she is much older, expected to possess a maturity beyond her years. This phenomenon—known as adultification—strips Black children of their innocence and childhood, placing burdens on them that their white peers rarely experience.”