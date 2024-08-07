Marvin Sapp releases new album, ‘Then & Now’ on Aug. 30

New Single – ‘He Was There’ – Going to Radio Aug. 12

Gospel music luminary Marvin Sapp is set to release his 16th album, Then & Now, on August 30th. It will be the second album released on Elev8 Media & Entertainment, his independent label.

Recorded live at Valley Kingdom Ministries, Then & Now is Sapp’s 16th album release. During the evening of the recording, Sapp dazzled the capacity crowd with powerful new songs as well as refreshed favorites from his more than 30-year career in music.

For almost two hours, Sapp – accompanied by a powerhouse band and extraordinary background vocalists – kept the crowd on its feet. The energy in the room was electrifying the entire evening. Then & Now is the culmination of that memorable night: a collection of live music from Marvin Sapp, pristinely mastered for perpetuity.

“I’m really proud of this album; I think it sounds incredible,” says Sapp. “I enjoyed working with some new creatives who helped me bring to life this vision of doing a record that feels like a live Marvin Sapp concert – with some tried and true favorites sprinkled in with new songs. On the back end, I enlisted veteran mixers to ensure a high-quality sound – that’s where the magic happens when it comes to producing a live record. I can only hope that everyone who listens to it is blessed by it, but I had an absolute blast recording Then & Now.

One of the new creatives that Sapp worked with was Curtis Lindsey. Although Lindsey has been a member of Sapp’s band for over a decade, he took the helm as Music Director for this project.

“Marvin Sapp is a legend. I was humbled and honored for him to bring me on as music director. It was a highlight of my career. Recording in my hometown of Chicago, a place that also loves Marvin Sapp, added to the joy of bringing Then & Now to life,” says Lindsey.

Marvin Sapp is known for delivering rich live recording experiences that translate into musical masterpieces. His platinum-selling album Thirsty was recorded live, in addition to Here I Am (2010), You Shall Live (2015), and Chosen Vessel (2020).

Then & Now will soon be added to his masterful “live album” discography.

Pre-sales begin August 23rd everywhere music is sold digitally and www.marvinsapp.com for physical copies. Fans will also be able to purchase physical copies of Then & Now in any of the 35 cities of the upcoming Reunion Tour