Student health, attendance on radar for Dallas ISD in new school year

As part of Immunization Awareness Month, Dallas ISD is dedicated to safeguarding our students and community.

Every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 21, a Parkland Health bus will be stationed at the Linus D. Wright Dallas ISD Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide free immunizations for students.

New students must submit proof of immunizations to meet state guidelines. For more details or resources, parents should contact their student’s school nurse.

More schools will receive book vending machines

Dallas ISD is expanding its book vending machine initiative for the 2024-2025 school year. This program boosts student literacy and fosters a love of reading. Students earn tokens for achievements in academics or good behavior to use in the vending machines.

What began in 2022 with three campuses now includes nearly 60 across the district, with 27 new machines expected in schools by the end of September.

Dallas ISD begins the year with a focus on attendance

The district’s Graduation, Recovery, Attendance/Advocacy, and Dropout Intervention Department is launching an attendance challenge to start the new school year. Students with perfect attendance through Aug. 30 will be automatically entered, with one winner selected per Trustee district. Prizes will include gift cards to Main Event and tickets to the Celebration Station Amusement Park.