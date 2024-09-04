The Frontiers of Flight Museum, Texas’ premier air, flight and space museum, announced its “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” luncheon keynote speaker, Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center who leads the Space Center’s role in exploring the Moon and Mars with NASA’s Artemis spacecraft.

Serving over 20 years as an integral member of the NASA leadership team, Wyche will discuss her professional journey of pursuing a destination more distant than most people can even imagine – Space. She’ll also share how her passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) was nurtured early on by her parents and teachers allowing her the support and freedom to grow and explore a world of endless possibilities in aviation and aerospace.

“The Frontiers of Flight Museum is truly honored to have Vanessa Wyche as our phenomenal keynote speaker for our inaugural ‘Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission’ luncheon,” said Abigail Erickson-Torres, President and CEO of the Frontiers of Flight Museum. “As we gather to celebrate the incredible contributions and achievements of women in the field of aerospace and aviation, she is truly a trailblazer whose experiences have inspired many and can spark innovation and change with more women choosing to pursue careers in STEM.”

The “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” luncheon, presented by JSX, will take place at the Frontiers of Flight Museum on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Olin and Pamela Lancaster, are the luncheon co-chairs. Valerie Freeman, CEO of Bravotech, is serving as Honorary Chair.

In addition to the motivational keynote address, the luncheon will feature an empowering panel discussion amongst four dynamic women leaders in the aerospace industry. Panelists include Leanne Caret, retired president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security; Dyan Medina Gibbens, pilot, SpaceWERX, and U.S. Space Force adviser; Caeley Looney, CEO and founder of Reinvented Inc. and flight director at Firefly Aerospace; and Amy Spowart, CEO of the National Aeronautic Association. They will have a candid conversation about their unique paths to success and ways to support more girls and women with interests in STEM.

“It is so important to have female representation in the aerospace and aviation industry so that girls can aspire to the many professional possibilities that exist in both traditional and non-traditional STEM tracks.” said Kim Smith, Frontier of Flight Board member and STEM expert. “Our hope is that the luncheon will be a catalyst for igniting important conversations about these topics at home, in the classroom, on the playground and in the media.”

The “Women Take Flight: Fashion to Fission,” luncheon will also recognize and celebrate organizations that have been strong supporters of the programs and initiatives provided by the Frontiers of Flight Museum. The 2024 honorees include:

• Community Partner of the Year: North Dallas Chamber of Commerce

• Inclusion & Equity Award. A Girls Aerospace-STEM Challenge Initiative: PPG Aerospace

• Philanthropy Impact Award: Kozmetsky Family Foundation

• Volunteers Help Us Soar Award: UPS Foundation

Tickets for the luncheon start at $185 and can be purchased here. Sponsorships and tables are also available by contacting Catharine Recht, Director of Advancement, at recht@flightmuseum.com or by calling 214.699.4621. Proceeds from the luncheon will go towards supporting STEM programming and a new permanent women’s exhibit at the museum. To learn more, please visit www.flightmuseum.