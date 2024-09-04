Voting is bigger than the Harris campaign

In less than 70 days, each of us will have an opportunity to either cast a vote or help someone vote who would not otherwise do so.

The stakes are bigger than the race for the Presidency between Vice President Harris and Donald Trump. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are on the ballot; a third of the U.S. Senate, including a seat from the State of California are on the ballot; local races for Mayor, City Council seats and County Supervisors, or Commissioners as they are called in some areas, are on the ballot.

Propositions are on the ballot, such as Rent Control to name one in the State of California. These issues will determine our quality of life for the next two to four years. Each of us has a say, whether or not we think we are important.

Every Black person in America does not want Kamala Harris as President any more than all White people want Donald Trump re-elected. This means that the obligation each of us have to vote is bigger than the battle for the Presidency.

It’s about each of us taking responsibility for our own future. If you have not registered to vote, there is still time to do so regardless of where you live. Don’t let your future be determined by people who neither know you nor personally care about you when you can participate in shaping your future.

Remember, if those running for office didn’t ask you for your vote, then they probably think either you won’t vote, so why bother, or they have decided that they don’t really need your vote. By voting, you can send a message. Find someone to vote for. It’s not too late to register and vote, even if you are homeless.