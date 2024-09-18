NAACP Garland Unit Commemorates Four Decades of Volunteer Service

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

The year was 1984, Ronald Reagan was President of the United States, Mark White was the Governor of Texas, and Charles R. Matthews had just succeeded Ruth Nicholson, serving as Mayor of Garland. However, the actual spotlight lies with the historic charter issued on July 6, 1984 establishing yet another local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (the NAACP} in Garland, Texas.

Ms. Goldie Locke was founding president, Mr. Johnnie O. Steadham was 1st vice president and 18 Executive Committee members served as leaders to 127 members that joined the new NAACP Garland, Texas Branch. Two of the original charter members are still active today (Rev. Dr. Chester B. Johnson and Ms. Carol A. Montgomery).

Of the Garland NAACP’s 40-year history, only six presidents ever served and three of them were present at the 33rd Annual Freedom Fund Brunch and Silent Auction held on Saturday, September 14th at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Garland, Texas. Those three presidents in attending the brunch were Ms. Leala H. Green, 4th president, Councilman Billy J. Williams, 5th president and Mr. Ricky C. McNeal, the 6th and current president of the NAACP Garland Unit.

“Four Decades of Making a Diversified Difference” was the theme chosen for this year’s Freedom Fund event and Mr. Lenell Geter, the former aeronautical engineer from E Systems in Greenville, Texas served as the keynote speaker. Mr. Geter was wrongfully convicted of robbing a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Balch Springs, Texas and served 18-months in prison before 60 Minutes broke the story of a railroaded trial and the national televised story led to the over-turning of his wrongful conviction. Lenel Geter is now a life coach, entrepreneur, and author of the book “Overcome, Succeed and Prosper.” His keynote address was electrifying!

Garland Housing Finance Corporation joined Dallas College to underwrite expenses for Mr. Geter to return to Texas from South Carolina to tell his story of his horrid experience in Greenville, Texas that changed his life forever. Hyatt Place Garland provided complimentary hotel accommodations.

Dr. LaKisha Culpepper, the Garland ISD Community Liaison to the African American Community, served as Mistress of Ceremony, young Mister Brayden Zachery, violinist, performed two instrumental selections, and Rev. S. Michael Greene, Sr. Pastor of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church delivered the invocation. NAACP Garland Executives Cassandra Cox introduced the adult honorees and Dr. Joyce Miller introduced the first two scholars. Dr. Babetta Hemphill of the Garland ISD introduced the GISD academic scholars, and members of the inspiring NAACP Garland Youth Council introduced the dais, delivered the welcome and occasion, introduced the keynote speaker and served as ushers throughout the morning.

The Garland NAACP presented nine scholarships to aspiring African American seniors and recognized four adults making a positive impact in the community. The adult honorees were: LaVerne Snowden, recipient of the Education Award; Eva Miles, Community Service Awardee; Leslie Montena, recipient of the Entrepreneur Award; and Sam Allen receive the “B.J. Williams History Maker Award.”

Nine scholars receiving the 2024-2025 school year scholarships included: Evan Straughter, the $1,300 Elaine Bradley Scholarship; Saron G. Elias, the $1,200 Goldie Locke Top Scholar Award; Tyler Lott-Johnson, the $1,000 John W. Washington Legacy Scholarship; LaKeria Johnson, the $1000 top African American South Garland High Scholar; Amia Conley, the $1,000 top African American Naaman Forest High Scholar; Mahlet Atsedewoin, the $1,000 top African American Lakeview Centennial High Scholar; Daley-Andrena Wilson, the $1,000 top African American Rowlett High School Scholar; Ikeoluwa Sowemimo, the $1,000 top African American North Garland High Scholar; and Amir Bland, the $1,000 top African American Sachse High Scholar.

Corporate sponsors of the NAACP Garland Unit include: Mitchell/Tufts Foundation Fund at the Dallas Foundation; J.P. Morgan Chase; Trophy Nissan; First Guaranty Bank; Garland Power and Light; Frost Bank; Mesquite KIA; and Randall Reed’s Planet Ford 635.

Individual citizens sponsoring scholarships include: The Honorable Weldon Bradley; Carol Montgomery; The Honorable Billy J. and Dorthy Williams; Gwendolyn Clemmons; President Ricky C. and Najeda McNeal; James and Joyce Miller; Ruby Adams; Cassandra Cox; Roderick and Marcia Stewart; and Larry and Gwendolyn Daniels.

Ruby Adams serves as Chair Lady of the Garland NAACP Freedom Fund Brunch; Carol Blakes is Vice Chair; Robert Ben is Chairman of the ever-popular silent auction; The Honorable Annie Dickson is Vice Chair; Gwendolyn Daniels is Corporate Sponsor Chair Lady, and Mr. Ricky C. McNeal serves as the President of the NAACP Garland Unit and chairs the Political Action Committee and the Freedom Fund Program Booklet.

The final surprise award presentations came at the conclusion of the morning program when President McNeal presented Unit Historian Gwendolyn H. Daniels the “Distinguished Woman of the Year Award” and Unit Treasurer Larry D. Daniels with the 2024 President’s Award.

For more information on the national award-winning NAACP Garland, Texas Unit, visit their website at garlandtxnaacp.org or contact them at 972-381-5044.