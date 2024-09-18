Tito Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70. The Jackson 5, which included Tito and his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael, skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s with timeless hits like “ABC” and “I’ll Be There,” reshaping the music scene and turning the group into teen heartthrobs.

Sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ, confirmed Jackson’s death, sharing the news in an Instagram post on their music group 3 T’s account. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T,’” the statement read. “Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously.” Former Jackson family manager Steve Manning revealed that Tito died of an apparent heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on Sunday.

Born Toriano Adaryll Jackson on October 15, 1953, in Gary, Indiana, Tito was the third of ten children born to Katherine and Joe Jackson. His early talents as a singer and guitarist caught the eye of his father, Joe, who formed the Jackson Brothers in 1964, initially featuring Tito, Jackie, and Jermaine. As the group evolved into the Jackson 5, they became one of the first Black American groups to achieve crossover success, breaking racial barriers with their infectious music and dynamic performances.

The Jackson 5’s rise to fame was meteoric. With Motown Records backing them, they delivered chart topping hits that remain classics today. Their infectious energy and catchy songs turned them into pop culture icons almost overnight. After leaving Motown in 1975 and signing with Epic Records, they were forced to change their name to The Jacksons. Despite the shift, they continued to dominate the music scene, with Tito playing a crucial role in the band’s success.

While the Jackson 5 set the stage for Michael Jackson’s solo superstardom, with Michael permanently leaving the group in 1984 following the massive success of his “Thriller” album, Tito also carved out his own place in music history. The Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, a testament to their enduring impact on the music industry.

Though never officially disbanding, the Jacksons saw their members explore solo endeavors. Tito ventured into a solo career later in life, releasing his debut album “Tito Time” in 2016, followed by “Under Your Spell” in 2021. His work as a solo artist showcased his versatility and deep-rooted love for music, allowing him to step out of the shadow of his famous family name. Tito also fronted a blues band that performed mainly in Southern California but had made a name for itself nationally.

Tito Jackson’s legacy is more than just his role in one of the most successful pop groups ever. He was part of a cultural phenomenon that helped shape the music industry and left an indelible mark on fans across the globe. His contributions to music resonate with generations who grew up listening to his voice and watching his performances.