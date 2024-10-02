Irving’s Music on Main returns for a new fall series

Spend perfect fall evenings with live music, food and family fun as the City of Irving presents Music on Main at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main Street.

The concert series kicks off its fall return with a special Car Show & Concert on Oct. 5, beginning with the Irving Police and Fire Departments’ Blue Christmas Car Show & Toy Drive from 1 to 6 p.m., followed by a live performance from the Selena Forever Tribute Band at 7 p.m.

Following the series kickoff, Music on Main continues at Heritage Park Friday nights at 7 p.m. for a variety of live music entertainment.

Families and friends are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to kick back, relax and enjoy the fall weather with a free concert.

Grab dinner before the show from one of the Heritage District restaurants or on-site vendors.

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

• Sat. Oct. 5 | 7 p.m.: Selena Forever Tribute Band

o A Dallas-based national touring act paying tribute to the legacy of Selena, the Queen of Tejano music.

• Fri. Oct. 11 | 7 p.m.: Barefoot Nation – Tribute to Kenny Chesney

o A tribute to country singer Kenny Chesney bringing fun, classic songs and good times.

• Fri. Oct. 18 | 7 p.m.: All Funk Radio Show

o From Old School R&B, Motown, and Soul to the infectious rhythms of Funk, this diverse set list promises to awaken the inner groove of any audience.

• Fri. Oct. 25 | 7 p.m.: Chicago Tribute Authority Texas

o Prepare for a fusion of rock and jazz capturing the spirit of Chicago, from blues-infused hits to heartfelt ballads.

For more information visit, https://www.CityofIrving.org/Music-on-Main.

