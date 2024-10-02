Nordstrom partners with Harlem’s Fashion Row with three capsule collections

(Black PR Wire) We are thrilled to announce our latest partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row. Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row reimagines the Nordstrom brand through the lens of three incredible designers represented by Harlem’s Fashion Row: Megan Renee, House of Aama, and Harbison. Discover three unique capsule collections, each offering a distinct design perspective and must-have items available online and in select Nordstrom stores since September 12.

Harlem’s Fashion Row is the premier agency bridging the gap between brands and designers of color through brand strategy, collaborations, new media, experiential marketing, recruiting, and pipeline programs with prominent brands and retailers like Nordstrom. Nordstrom is proud to collaborate with Harlem’s Fashion Row and bring these designer collections to life.

“We’re excited to introduce these three capsule collections that reimagine our Nordstrom brand in partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, Megan Renee, House of Aama, and Harbison,” says Nina Barjesteh, president of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom. “With our Nordstrom brand, we always aim to bring our customers an assortment of well-designed, high-quality styles, and we’ve worked hand in hand with each designer to bring their visions to life through our namesake brand, offering beautiful, distinct collections at a great price point.”

No matter what you are shopping for this fall, Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row has the best pieces for women’s and men’s fashion featuring vibrant colors, bold prints and tailored silhouettes.

Megan Renee’s brand embodies strong femininity with an unmistakable boldness. You’ll find eye-catching prints in wearable staples with exaggerated shapes and fresh new proportions. From off-the-shoulder bodysuits and faux leather tiered skirts to silky button-ups and an abstract puff sleeve dress, these pieces blend femininity and boldness.

House of Aama’s capsule collection dives into its unique tailoring roots inspired by African Diaspora Dandy Culture. Fabrications and jewelry pieces feature etching-type motifs from antiquity pottery or sculpture design. The collection features various prints like pinstripes, tonal stripes, checks, and more. For women, you’ll find asymmetrical pieces with tanks, skirts and cardigans. For men, you’ll find tonal striped pants, chore jackets, graphic button-downs and more.

Harbison’s collection is an ode to his mom, who navigated the world elegantly as a working-class, utilitarian woman. Pulling that inspiration from women’s day-to-day life, you’ll find color, texture and patterns that will exude joy throughout. Red poppy prints fill the collection, featured on a pleated maxi dress, a romantic textured blouse, lounge pants and satin scarves. Other styles include matching sets, transitional trench coats, and dresses of different textures, lengths, and colors.

Each collection is filled with ready-to-wear and accessories and while each designer draws from their own inspiration, the pieces are perfect for mixing and matching. Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row is available in sizes XXS – 2XL and 00-18 for women and sizes S-2XL for men.

“Partnering with Nordstrom is not just an opportunity to showcase the remarkable versatility and creativity of designers like Megan Renee, Harbison, and House of Aama—it’s a celebration of Black consumers’ cultural and economic power. Collaborations like this are a powerful way to align with diverse brands, allowing us to bring their distinct visions to a broader audience. With Black consumers expected to drive significant growth in apparel and footwear spending, and a strong preference for brands that resonate with their culture, this collaboration is deeply personal to us. We’re presenting a collection that not only redefines fall fashion with bold prints and tailored silhouettes but also honors the importance of supporting diverse talent in our industry,” says Brandice Daniel, CEO & Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “At Harlem’s Fashion Row, we are committed to creating fashion experiences that speak to and empower a community that has long influenced the fashion landscape. We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to Nordstrom’s customers across the country, offering them the chance to engage with and support these incredible designers.”

Nordstrom by Harlem’s Fashion Row designer capsule collections are available in 20 doors and online at Nordstrom.com with prices ranging from $45 for a baby tee to $299 for a coat.

Nordstrom and Harlem’s Fashion Row have a longstanding partnership, supporting key events and initiatives throughout the year including HFR’s annual Fashion Show and Style Awards, Black Business Month at Nordstrom, and more. Nordstrom also supports ICON360—HFR’s nonprofit arm through events including its annual HBCU Professor Retreat as well as the 360 Fashion Scholarship for HBCU students. Together, we are committed to creating lasting change and opportunities for rising talent and designers from diverse backgrounds in the fashion and retail industry.