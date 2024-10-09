Carrollton announces full lineup for 14th annual Festival at the Switchyard

Carrollton, Texas – The City of Carrollton is excited to announce the full entertainment lineup for the free 14th annual Festival at the Switchyard. This year’s event promises to be another year of fun for the whole family, with free concerts from headlining entertainment, performances by community talent, and free rides and games on Saturday, November 2 in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).

Previously released mainstage entertainment includes music from School of Rock, Jason Kyle Wickens, Havana NRG, Pearl Gem (A Pearl Jam Tribute), Mock Lobster (A B-52’s Tribute), and Downtown Fever, all leading up to alt rock band Deep Blue Something opening for Grammy-award winning rock band the Wallflowers.

Throughout the day, between mainstage band performances, local talent will entertain the crowd in front of the stage. The Newman Smith High School Troy Singers will open the Festival just after 11 a.m. with a performance of the National Anthem. Following the National Anthem, students from the Perry Middle School Dance Ensemble will trip the light fantastic for the Festival’s opening performance. Premier Martial Arts will get the adrenaline pumping with high-flying demonstrations of skill and coordination before the local students of Danzarte Academy dazzle with award-winning dance routines.

Sidekicks Martial Arts will return to the Festival for an athletic spectacle of skills from karate and Brazilian jiujitsu. In the afternoon, the lovely ladies of the Class Act Tap Company will provide sparkling entertainment with their terrific tap-dancing talent, and the Blalack Middle School Dance Department will showcase a variety of dance styles with spectacular student performers. To round out the front of stage performances at 4 p.m., AEON will return with a K-pop dance show that will turn anyone into a fan with their unforgettable dance moves set to the latest K-pop hits.

During the Festival, visit the Plaza Arts Center located next to the main stage. There will be free arcade games and pinball machines for all ages to enjoy. Relive fond memories with an exciting game of pinball, chase dreams of rock stardom with Guitar Hero, or enjoy classics such as Pac-Man, Galaga, and Asteroids. These games and more will be available in the Plaza until 5 p.m.

While enjoying all the performances and vendor booths the Festival has to offer, attendees can be on the lookout for strolling entertainment on the Square throughout the day. Cosplay group Cause to Play will be out and about for photo opportunities. Cast members from Downtown Carrollton’s very own Pocket Sandwich Theatre will be in costume from the theatre’s show Sweeney Todd. The talented husband and wife duo of David and Amanda Slick will entertain and amaze with their top-notch juggling, jump roping, and hula-hooping antics. Get into the Festival spirit with cheers and routines from the Long Middle School Cheer Team. Lastly, festivalgoers might just believe in magic while enjoying mystifying close-up magic and sleight of hand tricks from magician Robert John.

The Festival at the Switchyard is the perfect opportunity to have fun with the whole family, with a variety of free rides, games, and other activities. Young attendees can enjoy the zipline or the bungee trampolines, and the young at heart can enjoy the 25-foot-tall fun slide and state-of-the art video game truck, along with many other attractions. There will also be free face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts, carnival games, spin art, and caricature art available. Rides and games close at 7 p.m., and the face painting, balloon twisting, caricature artist, and spin art booths close at 6 p.m.

In addition to enjoying the free entertainment, families can grab a bite to eat from the variety of food vendors lining the streets or from one of the many Downtown restaurants. Attendees can also find the perfect holiday gift by shopping from an exciting variety of craft vendors and businesses on the Square.

Main Stage Schedule*

National Anthem by Newman Smith High School Troy Singers 11:05 a.m. School of Rock (Dallas) 12:00 p.m. Jason Kyle Wickens 1:00 p.m. Havana NRG 2:00 p.m. Pearl Gem 3:10 p.m. Mock Lobster 4:20 p.m. Downtown Fever 5:50 p.m. Deep Blue Something 7:20 p.m. The Wallflowers 8:50 p.m.

Front of Stage Schedule*

Perry Middle School Dance Ensemble 11:15 a.m. Premier Martial Arts 11:30 a.m. Danzarte Academy 11:45 a.m. Sidekicks Martial Arts 12:40 p.m. Class Act Tap Company 1:40 p.m. Blalack Middle School Dance Department 2:50 p.m. AEON: K-Pop Dance Team 4:00 p.m.

Strolling Entertainment*

Cause to Play Cosplayers Hula Hoop Artist Amanda Slick Juggler David Slick Long Middle School Cheer Team Magician Robert John Pocket Sandwich Theatre

*All times are approximate and may be subject to slight changes.

Festival sponsors to date include Bright Event Rentals, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), iHeart Media, The Mix 102.9, BuzzBallz, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Morning News, HD Research, Integral, KDAF CW33, Texans Credit Union, Western Extrusions, Whataburger, Courtyard by Marriott and Carrollton Conference Center, Frost Bank, Just4Kids Urgent Care, Pecos Pete’s All-Natural Tea & Soda Co., Power Home Remodeling, Raising Cane’s, Resort Vacations, Republic Services, Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford in Carrollton, Lark Music Loft, and North Dallas Gazette.

Stay connected to all Festival entertainment news at carrolltonfestival.com and on social media at facebook.com/CarrolltonFestival and twitter.com/CarrolltonFest.