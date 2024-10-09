Jubilee Theatre Presents Samm Art Williams’ Powerful Drama HOME

Fort Worth, TX – Jubilee Theatre is excited to launch its 44th season with HOME, a moving play by Samm Art Williams, running from September 27 to October 27, 2024.

As part of a season titled “Rooted,” HOME kicks off a series of productions that celebrate the resilience, culture, and experiences of the African American community.

HOME takes audiences on an emotional journey through the life of Cephus Miles, a young Black man navigating love, loss, and self-discovery in the rural South during the civil rights era. Through his story, we explore universal themes of identity, belonging, and perseverance that will resonate deeply with theatergoers.

Directed by Kris Black Jasper, HOME promises to be a powerful experience that combines deeply personal storytelling with broader cultural reflection. Jubilee Theatre invites the DFW community to be part of this immersive theatrical experience.

Jubilee Theatre’s production of HOME by Samm Art Williams runs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 27, 2024 at the Jubilee Theatre (506 Main Street in Fort Worth).

Tickets are available at www.JubileeTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 817.338.4411. Season 44 Flex Passes & Group rates are available.

Founded in 1981, Jubilee Theatre is Fort Worth’s longest-running African American theater, committed to producing works that reflect the rich culture and history of the African American experience. As we enter our 44th season, Jubilee Theatre continues to tell the stories that matter, honoring the past while building a future rooted in creativity and community.

First produced in 1979, Samm Art Williams’ HOME was nominated for a Tony Award and remains a significant work in African American theater. Its focus on Cephus’ struggle to find his place in a changing world is both timely and timeless, making it a perfect start to Jubilee Theatre’s “Rooted” season.