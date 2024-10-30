Bipartisan infrastructure law drives $2.4 billion in rail enhancements

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), under the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), has announced an investment exceeding $93.7 million in rail grants for the District of Columbia.

The financing is part of a broader $2.4 billion national investment through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, targeting 122 rail improvement projects across 41 states and Washington, D.C. Administration officials said the initiatives will enhance rail safety, reliability, and resilience while reducing disruptions, shipping costs, and pollution.

The funding, distributed through FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, covers various enhancements: upgrading tracks, rehabilitating bridges, expanding port rail connections, and adding environmentally friendly locomotives.

Significantly, CRISI is the sole federal program prioritizing support for short-line railroads, which are crucial to regional economies and supply chains, especially in rural areas.

“This marks the most significant investment in American rail in over 50 years,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized, underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to a stronger, safer transportation network. He noted the initiatives are designed to reduce consumer costs, support job creation, and strengthen supply chains.

“Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible, and freight movement safer and more efficient,” Buttigieg added.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose added that the historic scale of the investment would reverse decades of underfunding. “Today’s CRISI grants will enhance rail safety, connect communities and ports, support workforce development, and provide the world-class rail our citizens deserve,” Bose said.

Highlighted projects include:

• Mechanical Craft Workforce Development Apprenticeship Training Program ($14.4 million): The Amtrak-led initiative will establish a 36-month mechanical apprenticeship, offering career paths for maintaining Amtrak’s equipment fleet. Scheduled in multiple states, the program addresses essential rail safety and performance workforce needs, aligning with CRISI’s workforce development focus.

• Short Line Data Infrastructure Advancement Project ($20.5 million): The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association is in charge of the project, which aims to improve data infrastructure for short-line railroads. Improvements in data accuracy and analysis on metrics like energy use and emissions will enable strategic freight system enhancements, supported by contributions from multiple short-line railroads.

• Shunt Enhancement Safety Project ($58.8 million): Amtrak will install Onboard Shunt Enhancement (OSE) devices on 443 locomotives and 192 cab cars nationwide, a safety measure designed to prevent trains from losing critical safety signaling. The project involves support from numerous state transportation departments and reflects a commitment to rail safety.

Additionally, the USDOT and FRA have advanced rail safety under the Biden-Harris Administration by finalizing new regulations, conducting safety audits, expanding safety programs, and advocating for paid sick leave for Class I freight railroad workers.

“We are building a rail network that not only meets the needs of today but anticipates the demands of tomorrow,” Bose concluded. “This funding represents a transformative step forward for our communities, our workforce, and the economy.”