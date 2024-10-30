National philanthropist Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson honors Black women business owners in Dallas with Women of Influence Award luncheon

In honor of Women’s History Month, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson,in partnership with Soul Reborn, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization that focuses on transforming the lives of women, and Cheryl Magazine, an international information source highlighting the amazing work of powerful women around the world, is bringing back the Women of Influence Awards luncheon.

The event, now in its third year, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Statler Hotel (1914 Commerce St. in Dallas).

Emmy-nominated television anchor Nicole Baker and Roni Talley, bestselling author, actress, film producer, and speaker known as The Exit Strategist, will co-host the luncheon.

The Women of Influence Awards Luncheon has sold out early the last three years in a row. Tickets start at $100 and are available online. This year’s event is sponsored by Intuit and She Empowerment Global. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available online.

The Women of Influence award is presented to individuals who have exhibited extraordinary talent, integrity, and leadership in their respective industries and have shown compassion for causes that elevate women and have helped pave the road for future generations.

The 2025 luncheon, themed “The Affirmed Woman,” aims to highlight women with unwavering pursuit of excellence in their respective industries, driving both impact and transformation. The luncheon will include music, awards, performances, networking, and a catered lunch.

The 2025 Honorees are:

• Patricia Adams Williams – Founder, She Empowerment Global

• DeDe McGuire – Radio Host, Philanthropist, and Community Activist

• Teri Ijeoma – Master Trader and Educator

• Kimberly Sweet – Emmy-Nominated Multimedia Journalist

• Karen Boykin-Towns – Vice Chair, NAACP National Board

• Tabitha Brown – Emmy-Winning Actress and Best-Selling Author

• Denise Polote-Kelly – Grief Recovery Specialist and Life Coach

• Dr. Jill Waggoner – Family Practice Physician and Health Advocate

• Egypt Sherrod – Real Estate Broker and HGTV Star

• Tammy Franklin – Advocate and Motivational Speaker

• Shani Hosten – VP of Audience Strategy, AARP

• Erica Terry Derryck – Communications Professional, Intuit

• Sheryl Adkins-Green – Former Chief Experience Officer, Mary Kay Inc.

• Raven Nicole Barnes – VP, The Confidence Group and Youth Advocate

• Tamira Chapman – Entrepreneur and Publisher, Storehouse Publishing

• Britni Ricard – Founder and CEO, Cota Skin Care

Founded by Dallas-based philanthropist, best-selling author, and filmmaker Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn and Cheryl Magazine underscore Dr. Polote Williamson’s efforts to help women realize and embrace their full potential. Soul Reborn is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women. During its 5-year tenure, the organization has donated over $610,000 and helped thousands of businesses globally. Notably, during the coronavirus pandemic, Soul Reborn fed over 8,000 essential workers and awarded grants to 10 college women and 50 women-owned businesses – five of which are based in Dallas.

Cheryl Magazine further supports these efforts by highlighting the work of powerful women from around the country. It serves to inspire the “everyday woman” to be true to themselves and to pursue their dreams and desires unapologetically.

“We are so excited to expand the number of celebrated honorees this year,” said Dr. Polote Williamson. “We are beyond grateful to be in our third year. The 2025 luncheon will be bigger and better than ever, so we wanted to provide a full experience that reflects that as well as highlight a wider variety of inspirational women who have excelled in their fields.”

The lack of access to capital has been a major factor preventing Black women from starting their businesses. With educational, financial, and inspirational resources like those made available via Dr. Polote Williamson and Soul Reborn, Black women are at the forefront of business ownership, making up the fastest-growing group of business owners.

A portion of the proceeds will fund grants for women-owned businesses.