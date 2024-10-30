People in the News: Alonzo Mourning

(Black PR Wire) Alonzo Mourning is a former professional basketball player who has served as vice president of player programs and development for the Miami Heat since June 2009. In his role, Mourning is responsible for ensuring the personal and professional development of HEAT players, while providing direct support and one-on-one mentoring. In addition, he represents the HEAT in various community and business endeavors.

Mourning played college basketball for John Thompson at Georgetown University. After an NBA playing career that spanned 15 seasons and obtaining an NBA championship with the HEAT in 2006, seven All-Star berths and twice being named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Mourning earned his highest professional honor, being enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 8, 2014 in his first year of eligibility.

Mourning, who had his number 33 retired by the HEAT in a ceremony on March 30, 2009, is Miami’s all-time leader in blocked shots (1,625). He also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in points scored (2nd), free throws made (2nd) and attempted (2nd), total rebounds (2nd), offensive rebounds (2nd), double-doubles (2nd), double-figure scoring efforts (2nd), minutes played (3rd), field goals made (3rd) and attempted (3rd), defensive rebounds (3rd), games played (3rd), starts (4th), field goal percentage (5th) and scoring average (12th).

Mourning is also Miami’s all-time postseason leader in blocked shots (171) and ranks among the franchise’s postseason leaders in free throws made (4th) and attempted (4th), games played (5th), 20-point games (5th), dunks (5th), points scored (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (6th), field goals made (6th), total rebounds (6th), defensive rebounds (6th), offensive rebounds (7th), minutes played (8th), starts (8th), double-doubles (8th) and field goals attempted (8th).

Over the course of his career, Mourning, who also captured a gold medal with the United States Senior National team at the 2000 Olympics, appeared in 838 games with the HEAT, Charlotte Hornets and New Jersey Nets and averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.81 blocked shots, 1.1 assists and 31.0 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor. He finished his professional career with 14,311 points, 7,137 rebounds and 2,356 blocks (11th all-time in NBA history).

A perennial All-Star on the court, Mourning also works tirelessly for the children of South Florida through his charity, Mourning Family Foundation, to educate and create the opportunity for youth to excel.

Mourning is truly a blessed and grateful individual. In 2003, he was fortunate to receive a kidney from his cousin after facing a life-threatening kidney disease. On June 4, 2024, Mourning told ESPN that he is cancer-free after his March prostatectomy following a February medical diagnosis of high-grade stage 3 cancer. Mourning will share his story and discuss the stigma around men’s health at the Men’s Health Summit presented by Baptist Health on November 16th from 9:30 AM – 12 PM at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.