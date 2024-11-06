Connections Homes to Host Texas Chic Gala – ‘Boots, Hats & Bling’ Fundraiser on November 19th

Connections Homes has announced its annual Texas Chic Gala, “Boots, Hats & Bling,” taking place on Sunday, November 19th, at Chicken & Pickle in Grand Prairie, TX.. This highly anticipated event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and families for a night of glamor, entertainment, and heartfelt support for youth who have aged out of foster care and are in need of family connections and guidance.

The “Boots, Hats & Bling” fundraiser is more than just a celebration; it’s an opportunity to raise critical funds to provide much-needed resources, mentorship, and housing support for young adults who are seeking a place to call home. By combining fun and philanthropy, Connections Homes aims to continue its mission of creating a community of support and belonging for young people who need it the most.

Event Highlights:

• Networking & Games: Guests will enjoy networking, music, Pickleball, Shuffleboard, Corn Hole and a 360 Photobooth and have the chance to hit the pickle ball court in their best Texas chic attire—cowboy boots, hats, and plenty of bling encouraged!

• Silent Auction: A wide variety of unique items and experiences will be available for bidding, with all proceeds directly benefiting Connections Homes programs.

• Texas Cuisine & Refreshments: Guests will be treated to an assortment of Texan-inspired dishes and beverages.

“We are incredibly excited to bring an engaging aspect to this year’s Texas Chic Gala,” said Shawana Black, Executive Director of Connections Homes. “It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of young adults who need a family and a place to belong. Every dollar raised will go directly towards providing the support and connections that are essential for these young people to thrive.”

Event Details:

• Date: Sunday, November 19, 2024

• Time: 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

• Location: Chicken & Pickle 2965 S. Hwy 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052

• Attire: Texas Chic – Boots, Hats, & Bling encouraged!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/chtx2024. For those unable to attend, donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.