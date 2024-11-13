Taking a pause while reaching the halfway mark

It’s hard to believe the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year is almost over.

The holidays are now upon us, and I want to take a minute to remind everyone to stop, breathe, and enjoy the season. In this spirit of gratitude, I want to extend my heartfelt thank you to the principals, teachers, and staff of D6 for their hard work and dedication to our students. Your work doesn’t go unnoticed, and we are grateful for all that you do.

District 6 hosts Community Listening Session: I want to thank everyone for participating in the Community Listening meetings across the city. As you are aware, the David W. Carter High School meeting was canceled due to inclement weather. However, many of you were able to join the virtual meeting.

I enjoyed meeting the families and students and learning more about their vision for Dallas ISD. These conversations are important because our district is resetting its five-year priorities, which are going to serve as a guide for student achievement goals and the overall direction of the district. To give your input, email me at joyceforeman@dallasisd.org. You can also visit the district’s website to take the online survey.

Discover Dallas ISD: Thank you to all of the District 6 schools who showed up for Discover Dallas! This event showcases all that our school district has to offer, from specialty schools and programs to our neighborhood schools, which have been the heart of our communities for years, providing a rich legacy we all proudly share. I am glad they are marketing their schools early in the school year and was proud to see D6 well represented.

For those who did not attend Discover Dallas ISD, you missed an opportunity to apply on site for a choice school for 2025-2026. However, you can still apply by visiting the Dallas ISD website or participating in one of our virtual sessions Dec. 7 and Jan. 18. For more information, visit the Dallas ISD website.

Upcoming Thanksgiving Break: As a reminder, schools will be closed from Nov. 25-29 for Thanksgiving Break. I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and hope you enjoy some well-deserved time off with your family.

Free student meals over Thanksgiving Break: To help fight hunger among children in our Dallas community during the Thanksgiving Break, Dallas ISD will provide free meals to all students 18 years and younger and children with disabilities up to age 21. Starting Nov. 25, three breakfasts and three lunches will be served while supplies last. Please visit the Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition website for more information.