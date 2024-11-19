Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Dallas Wings prepare to usher in a new era

By Jamal Baker
NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA Draft Lottery for the first time in team history this past Sunday. The Wings’ last lottery pick came in 2023 when they selected Maddy Siegrist with the No. 3 overall pick.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held Monday, April 14, 2025. Securing this year’s No. 1 pick sets up Dallas to potentially select UConn superstar Paige Bueckers—she does however have one more year of college eligibility.

Rebuilding sometimes requires tearing down as the Wings hired Curt Miller to be their next General Manager and Executive Vice President of basketball operations. Miller is a two-time WNBA coach of the year and former WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year.

 

The Dallas Wings are looking at the possibility of bringing in UConn superstar Paige Bueckerswith the next WNBA draft. (Bueckers photo by John Mac (CC BY 2.0) NDG Composite)

He will be tasked with finding the next head coach of the Dallas Wings this offseason to lead a talented group that features Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan. With a chance to draft an extraordinary talent in Bueckers, the job now carries some added appeal around the league.

“For someone like myself who’s just started the head coaching search, what an opportunity to be out talking to coaching candidates to take over the Dallas Wings coaching job—knowing that we have the upcoming number one pick. So I can’t begin to tell you how much this just injects energy [and] enthusiasm as we head into the 25’ season,” Miller stated following the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.

If and when Bueckers decides to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Wings will be getting a generational talent to build the organization around. She stands six feet tall and plays the point guard position with fluidity and high basketball IQ. Featuring a complete skillset on both ends of the floor, Bueckers contributes to winning in every facet of the game. Her playmaking ability would allow Ogunbowale to play more off the ball where she thrives. Ogunbowale made her excitement known on X writing, “I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD!”

Bueckers has the potential to have a similar impact to that of Caitlin Clark who took the league by storm in her rookie season. Putting her injuries in the rearview mirror, Bueckers is now fully healthy and will look to help the UConn Huskies win their first national championship since 2016.

“This is my last year to get what I came here for,” Bueckers said this summer.

The Wings will benefit in more ways than one upon Bueckers’ arrival to the city of Dallas. Clark set the precedence by showing how generational No.1 overall picks can boom the economy of the city they are drafted by. The Indiana Fever led the WNBA in attendance for the first time in team history and local businesses saw their profits skyrocket.

The Wings are planning to move from Arlington to play in an arena that is part of the Dallas convention center by the start of the 2026 season. It is an exciting time for the Dallas Wings who are on the precipice of building something special.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020