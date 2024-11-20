Wednesday, November 20, 2024

South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. inducts 10 new members

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

The historic South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (SDBPWC, Inc.) held its annual New Member Induction Ceremony on November 9, 2024. A total of ten new members were inducted.

In an effort to continue exceptional membership recruitment, the SDBPWC Membership Committee, led by Director Carla Dennis, held a Denim and Pearls Open House in the late summer to boost recruitment efforts.

New members are: Thalida Carter, Yolanna Carter, Esq., Kayla Evans, Esq., Natasha Harris, Taliyah Murphy, Rolanda Price, Lisa Ratcliff, Nikki Ceasar Small, Ed.D., Renada Smith, and Beverly Whitaker.

 

(Courtesy photos)

SDBPWC, Inc. is an affiliate of the South Central District of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. It was organized in the fall of 1954 by the late Sarah J. Holbert and is among one of the largest clubs in the Association. SDBPWC, Inc. was recognized by the Association at its national convention for outstanding accomplishments at the highest programming level, the distinguished Bertha Perry Rhodes Award.

President Lavern J. Holyfield, D.D.S., and local officers operate numerous committees who actively provide stellar programs in the Greater Dallas community. Their mission is to promote and protect the interests of African American business and professional women; to serve as a bridge for young people seeking to enter business and the professions; to improve the quality of life in the Dallas Metroplex and around the world.

The Club offers its membership unique opportunities to raise scholarships for worthy high school seniors; to volunteer with youth (ages 12 to 18); to annually host breast cancer awareness, healthy heart and women’s history programs, and to foster many other initiatives involving leadership, technology and entrepreneurship training in the community.
For more information on the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., contact them at: southdallas1954@yahoo.com.

