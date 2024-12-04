Film Review: ‘Unstoppable’ can be an inspirational sports movie

By Dwight Brown

NNPA Film Critic

(***) What others do with two legs, he does with one. That’s what champions do.

Even as a kid, nothing ever stopped him. Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), an Arizona State University wrestler, has grown up tough. He lives with his siblings, mom Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and her abusive boyfriend Ricky (Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher). Robles is the shining light in his family. The achiever. He’s loved by his wrestling team and admired by his coach, Shawn Charles (Don Cheadle).

When the team practices, goes on hikes and runs laps, Robles holds his own. He’s on a crutch, but not in need of a crutch. And on the mat, in his weight class, he outshines everyone else. So much so that he’s got a chance at winning an NCAA title. That’s if the drama at home and his arch wrestling rival don’t deter him.

He’s on a mission: “When people look at me, the first thing they see is what’s missing. If I win, having one leg won’t be the most important thing about me.”

The production team (Ben Affleck, Matt Damon) that created the Michael Jordan bio, Air, is at it again. Take a sport hero, follow the athlete’s life and make audiences feel good. Based on an autobiography by Anthony Robles and Austin Murphy, screenwriters Eric Champnella, Alex Harris and John Hindman sketch out the details of Robles heroic ascension. Family strife gives the protagonist plenty of grief and reasons to fight for a better life.

Add in two villains, a mother’s wicked lover and a rival wrestler who’s tough to beat, and Robles’ struggles become very compelling. Yes, it’s a formulaic approach. But yes, it works. Viewers will stay engaged in theaters or on streaming services. They’ll root along like they did for Rudy, King Richard and Bend It Like Beckham.

Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg (Argo), as a first-time director, knows how to whip up family drama, film wrestling matches and capture a wining spirit. All the moving parts work. Maybe there isn’t a distinctive style, but fancy artistry isn’t necessary.

Nothing needs to overshadow the performances, dynamics and those who grapple. Keep it simple and viewers will be hooked. Especially on streaming services or network TV where this bio should flourish specifically with teens, sports enthusiasts and those who like inspirational films.

Movie magic, stunt doubles and special effects delete one of Jerome’s legs, and that trickery is invisible.

The actor hops, grimaces and finds ways around doing two-leg movement in a way that makes his interpretation of Robles feel authentic. He gives an admirable performance, making the character likable and steadfast.

Initially Lopez seems out of sorts. Too pretty, too much hair and makeup. Like a superstar slumming. But as the footage rolls by, her Judy becomes more and more believable. Emotionally she gets to where she needs to be. She becomes the nurturing mom who recognizes her ambitious son’s significance: “You make people believe in something—they see someone who is unstoppable.” When the final credits roll and the real Judy’s life achievements are displayed, the importance of this pivotal role becomes quite evident.

Cannavale is effective, too. Don Cheadle, who is never in enough movies, provides the proper amount of warmth as the coach. The cast is further aided by the presence of veteran character actor Michael Peña.

This isn’t the sports bio movie that breaks the mold. It’s the sports bio movie that gives audiences what they want. And gives those who are physically challenged the knowledge and inspiration they need to compete and beat those with all the advantages. Be prepared to have your skepticism and emotions wrestled to the ground.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.