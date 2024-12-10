Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Texas and SMU punch their tickets to the College Football Playoff

By Jamal Baker
NDG Contributing Writer

The University of Texas and Southern Methodist University have kicked the door in and made their presence known in their first seasons as members of the SEC and ACC. They have not quite grabbed a plate and kicked their feet up—losing each of their conference championship games, but have arrived, nonetheless.

Texas, formerly a member of the Big 12, fell to Georgia 22-19 in an overtime thriller in the SEC Championship. SMU won the American Athletic Conference championship last year before losing a heartbreaker to Clemson 34-31 in this year’s ACC championship. Both will quickly look to bounce back as they have amazing opportunities to compete for a championship in the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns enter the tournament as a fifth seed and will host Clemson in the first round at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday Dec. 21. in Austin. Texas will be making their second straight College Football Playoff appearance with hopes of building off last year’s success.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve earned the right to be in the playoffs and compete with Clemson. Dabo and I go way back, and he’s done a great job. He modernized a lot of the coaching philosophies that a lot of us use today,” Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said.

 

(NDG Composite Image)

The Texas versus Clemson matchup will be the first time the two teams have ever competed against each other. The Longhorns will need to get redshirt freshman Arch Manning involved to add a new element to an offense that has the ability to explode at any given moment. Current starter Quinn Ewers has done an admirable job at the helm, but his lack of mobility limits the variance of the offense. Employing a more balanced two-quarterback system gives Texas their best shot at winning the championship.

SMU edged out Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings to claim the eleventh seed and will play No. 6 Penn State at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania.

“SMU played a game against Clemson and lost by three. For us, it just came down to watching the games. We watched those games together, seeing the outcome of those games and how those teams played. They earned the right to be in those conference championships, and we value watching those games and seeing the results and the outcome,” College Football Playoff selection committee chair Warde Manuel said.

The Mustangs have a chance to write a Cinderella story, earning their first playoff berth in school history. The Dallas program has returned to college football relevancy after receiving the “death penalty” in 1987. With Christmas around the corner, many are ready to hop on the Polar Express, but it is also time to hop on the Pony Express—the Mustangs are back.

Texas and SMU have legitimate paths to be two of the final four teams standing in the College Football Playoff. Arizona State awaits Texas for a potential matchup in the Peach Bowl while SMU will potentially face Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. First order of business for both teams will be taking care of business Dec. 21. The state of Texas prides itself on football—plenty of homegrown talent will be on display for both teams on the biggest stage.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related Articles

March to Memphis: A small charter school in Irving receives historic invite to Bowl Game appearance

Help send the UA Eagle Marching Band to the Liberty Bowl. Football season is winding down; and in the ranks of college programs that means a very few select teams are looking for the chance to play in a bowl game.

The 7 most common Medicare SCAMS to avoid

Being cautious about scammers is a “daily task” nowadays but these calls seem to escalate much more during the fall time of the year. Here are examples of the most popular:

Backstage Chatter: Jubilee Theatre kicks off 44th season with 'Home' of their "Rooted" season title

"Home" Director, Kris Black Jasper and stage actor, Gabriel D. Hill discuss the relevancy of this masterpiece written by the late Samm-Art Williams and how its message remains applicable to audience-goers today!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Empowering Arts (Bishop Arts Theatre)

This Broadcast Partner Spotlight focuses on the Bishop Arts Theatre Center, which brings live stage performances to the heart of Oak Cliff throughout the year. They also host a Jazz series and feature Speakers on a regular basis.

The Real Deal: Gregg A. Smith's 18th album release party

Dallas Blues legend Gregg A. Smith held an album release party at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson, Texas on Nov. 2 to debut his latest recording. NDG was on hand to celebrate the event, and get Smith's thoughts on the latest endeavor.

Black Press of America

ABOUT US

While the other minority-based publications focus on South Dallas, there is only ONE newspaper that focuses on African-Americans in North Dallas and the surrounding areas. It’s the North Dallas Gazette, a good choice when you want to reach a true representation of Dallas African-American consumers.

Contact us: marketing@northdallasgazette.com

FOLLOW US

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2020