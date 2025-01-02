Jindal School tops Poets&Quants’ Best Online MBA Program rankings

The University of Texas at Dallas’ Naveen Jindal School of Management has claimed the top spot in the rankings of best online MBA programs for 2025 from Poets&Quants, a Times Higher Education publication that covers graduate business education.

UT Dallas tops the annual list for the first time, completing a gradual ascent that began with a 10th-place ranking in 2019. The online MBA program offers 13 specializations and over 150 electives, which allow its students to customize their experience to suit their career aspirations.

The Jindal School’s online MBA earned top marks in ratings of career outcomes, with alumni giving the school’s career services a 9.8 score out of 10. The program also reports that 62% of graduates secure promotions or salary increases either during or shortly after completing the program.

“We are thrilled to see our online MBA program recognized as the best in the country by Poets&Quants,” said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Jindal School. “This achievement reflects our continuous focus on delivering a high-quality educational experience that prepares students for real-world success, combining flexibility with a cutting-edge curriculum in emerging fields such as AI, analytics and cybersecurity.”

Beyond career outcomes, the two major categories for evaluation by Poets&Quants are admissions standards and academic experience. The publication also cited the affordability and flexibility of the UT Dallas online MBA program, calling it one of the best value programs in the country.

The University of Michigan and Indiana University tied for second, while the University of Washington was fourth. Rice University was fifth.